All Roll & Conquer Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to get medieval again as we Roll & Conquer the leaderboards in the latest Monopoly GO Tournament, all while claiming rewards and clearing milestones. Let’s find out what awaits us during this new event, and how to own the competition.

All Monopoly GO Roll & Conquer Tournament Rewards – Listed

You’ll find that this tournament has plenty of claimable rewards spread out over 35 tiers, with 5,865 dice, 817 PEG-E Tokens, alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I was able to gather up everything and place it into a simple table for your reading pleasure;

1 25 Points 40 Dice 2 80 Points 12 Tokens 3 120 Points Cash 4 200 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 250 Points 20 Tokens 6 350 Points 100 Dice 7 400 Points 30 Tokens 8 500 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 600 Points Cash 10 650 Points 35 Tokens 11 700 Points 250 Dice 12 700 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 650 Points 40 Tokens 14 750 Points 325 Dice 15 850 Points Cash 16 950 Points 50 Tokens 17 900 Points Pink Sticker Pack 18 1,200 Points 60 Tokens 19 1,300 Points 600 Dice 20 1,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 1,350 Points Cash 22 1,500 Points 70 Tokens 23 1,800 Points 800 Dice 24 1,700 Points 100 Tokens 25 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,300 Points 1,000 Dice 27 1,600 Points Cash 28 1,700 Points 120 Tokens 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,400 Points 1,250 Dice 31 2,200 Points Cash 32 2,100 Points 130 Tokens 33 1,900 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 34 2,600 Points 150 Tokens 35 3,700 Points 1,500 Points

How Long Is The Roll & Conquer Tournament

If you wish to participate, the Roll & Conquer tournament runs for two days, from July 19 until July 21, 2024. Seeing some of these point values, you’ll need all the time you can get.

How To Play & Win The Tournament

This one is a bit of a doozy. While some of the rewards are quite tempting, the point-to-reward ratios are all over the board with this one. Seeing as we’re getting into the thousands by Tier 18, it’s hard to recommend pushing hard for this one, unless you’re extremely eager to get your hands on more PEG-E tokens. Even then, the current event that is playing out in Monopoly GO, the Knightly Quests event, offers better rewards overall.

Still, if you’re hoping to push hard through this tournament in hopes of taking home a first-place prize, I can’t stop you. Players may have the same mentality this time around, especially seeing how ridiculously high some of these point values are. This could give you ample time to strike and take home a good place in the tournament. If not, sit this one out and wait for a better tournament to hit.

As with all Monopoly GO tournaments, the Roll & Conquer event will have you landing on Railroad Spaces to earn points. Depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



The easiest way to stay competitive during these tournaments is to ensure that you have plenty of dice to use at any given time. That’s why I recommend checking out our free dice links page daily to make sure you’ve always got enough dice on your person at all times to stay competitive during these types of events.

