All Roll & Conquer Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready to roll over your opponents and conquer the leaderboard.
It’s time to get medieval again as we Roll & Conquer the leaderboards in the latest Monopoly GO Tournament, all while claiming rewards and clearing milestones. Let’s find out what awaits us during this new event, and how to own the competition.

All Monopoly GO Roll & Conquer Tournament Rewards – Listed

You’ll find that this tournament has plenty of claimable rewards spread out over 35 tiers, with 5,865 dice, 817 PEG-E Tokens, alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I was able to gather up everything and place it into a simple table for your reading pleasure;

125 Points40 Dice
280 Points12 Tokens
3120 PointsCash
4200 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
5250 Points20 Tokens
6350 Points100 Dice
7400 Points30 Tokens
8500 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9600 PointsCash
10650 Points35 Tokens
11700 Points250 Dice
12700 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13650 Points40 Tokens
14750 Points325 Dice
15850 PointsCash
16950 Points50 Tokens
17900 PointsPink Sticker Pack
181,200 Points60 Tokens
191,300 Points600 Dice
201,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
211,350 PointsCash
221,500 Points70 Tokens
231,800 Points800 Dice
241,700 Points100 Tokens
251,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
262,300 Points1,000 Dice
271,600 PointsCash
281,700 Points120 Tokens
291,800 PointsCash
302,400 Points1,250 Dice
312,200 PointsCash
322,100 Points130 Tokens
331,900 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
342,600 Points150 Tokens
353,700 Points1,500 Points

How Long Is The Roll & Conquer Tournament

If you wish to participate, the Roll & Conquer tournament runs for two days, from July 19 until July 21, 2024. Seeing some of these point values, you’ll need all the time you can get.

How To Play & Win The Tournament

This one is a bit of a doozy. While some of the rewards are quite tempting, the point-to-reward ratios are all over the board with this one. Seeing as we’re getting into the thousands by Tier 18, it’s hard to recommend pushing hard for this one, unless you’re extremely eager to get your hands on more PEG-E tokens. Even then, the current event that is playing out in Monopoly GO, the Knightly Quests event, offers better rewards overall.

Still, if you’re hoping to push hard through this tournament in hopes of taking home a first-place prize, I can’t stop you. Players may have the same mentality this time around, especially seeing how ridiculously high some of these point values are. This could give you ample time to strike and take home a good place in the tournament. If not, sit this one out and wait for a better tournament to hit.

As with all Monopoly GO tournaments, the Roll & Conquer event will have you landing on Railroad Spaces to earn points. Depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

The easiest way to stay competitive during these tournaments is to ensure that you have plenty of dice to use at any given time. That’s why I recommend checking out our free dice links page daily to make sure you’ve always got enough dice on your person at all times to stay competitive during these types of events.

