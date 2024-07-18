All Knightly Quest Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to get medieval now that the Knightly Quest event is live in Monopoly GO, allowing us to claim plenty of rewards for completing milestones. Let’s discover what rewards await us in this olden-time event.
All Monopoly GO Knightly Quest Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find the full list of all available rewards that can be earned during the Knightly Quest event — including 18,255 Dice, tons of PEG-E tokens, and many bonuses that will make our trips around the board more eventful. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki for the information I could use to create this easy-to-understand table with:
|1
|5 Points
|5 Tokens
|2
|10 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|40 Points
|45 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|8 Tokens
|6
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35 Points
|35 Dice
|8
|40 Points
|12 Tokens
|9
|160 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|40 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|45 Points
|15 Tokens
|12
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|350 Points
|350 Dice
|14
|40 Points
|25 Tokens
|15
|60 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|16
|70 Points
|Cash
|17
|500 Points
|500 Dice
|18
|80 Points
|30 Tokens
|19
|90 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|125 Points
|35 Dice
|22
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|23
|120 Points
|50 Dice
|24
|130 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150 Points
|Cash
|26
|600 Points
|500 Dice
|27
|150 Points
|65 Tokens
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|250 Points
|200 Dice
|30
|220 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|
|31
|275 Points
|70 Points
|32
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350 Points
|80 Tokens
|34
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850 Points
|700 Dice
|36
|550 Points
|100 Tokens
|37
|1,850 Points
|1,500 Points
|38
|500 Points
|110 Tokens
|39
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|2,300 Points
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700 Points
|120 Tokens
|43
|900 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,700 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400 Points
|130 Tokens
|47
|3,800 Points
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|49
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|50
|8,200 Points
|7,500 Dice
Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO
How Long Is The Knightly Quest Event in Monopoly GO?
If you’re hoping to participate in the Knightly Quest, you’ll have to do so from July 18 until July 20, 2024. It’s a two-day event, so those 50 tiers should be easily conquered in that time.
How To Play & Win This Event
Ready to start earning some rewards? You’ll need to head around the board collecting different pick-ups if you’re hoping to start raking in some prizes. One of the easiest ways to do this is to follow the 6, 7, 8 Method since those numbers are mathematically the most common for a pair of dice to land on, crank up your multiplier when you’re that far away for a chance to rake in a ton of points in one go.
I would recommend pushing pretty hard throughout this event, especially since the rewards that you can earn are rather reasonable compared to recent events. While we may be just out of the woods of the recent Ice Cream Partners event, this event offers plenty of opportunities to get some killer rewards. Push hard and try to claim as many rewards as you possibly can, especially considering that there are so many dice at stake.
Speaking of dice, if you’re running low on dice, I would recommend that you check out our free dice links page daily during this event. It’s always being updated with new dice links that can give you a healthy and happy dice pool to keep on rolling with throughout the entirety of the Knightly Quest event.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.
Published: Jul 18, 2024 11:46 am