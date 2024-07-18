All Knightly Quest Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to get medieval now that the Knightly Quest event is live in Monopoly GO, allowing us to claim plenty of rewards for completing milestones. Let’s discover what rewards await us in this olden-time event.

All Monopoly GO Knightly Quest Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of all available rewards that can be earned during the Knightly Quest event — including 18,255 Dice, tons of PEG-E tokens, and many bonuses that will make our trips around the board more eventful. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki for the information I could use to create this easy-to-understand table with:

1 5 Points 5 Tokens 2 10 Points 25 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 45 Dice 5 20 Points 8 Tokens 6 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 35 Points 35 Dice 8 40 Points 12 Tokens 9 160 Points 150 Dice 10 40 Points Cash 11 45 Points 15 Tokens 12 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 350 Points 350 Dice 14 40 Points 25 Tokens 15 60 Points 5-Minute High Roller 16 70 Points Cash 17 500 Points 500 Dice 18 80 Points 30 Tokens 19 90 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 125 Points 35 Dice 22 1,000 Points 900 Dice 23 120 Points 50 Dice 24 130 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Points Cash 26 600 Points 500 Dice 27 150 Points 65 Tokens 28 200 Points Cash 29 250 Points 200 Dice 30 220 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 31 275 Points 70 Points 32 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 33 350 Points 80 Tokens 34 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 Points 700 Dice 36 550 Points 100 Tokens 37 1,850 Points 1,500 Points 38 500 Points 110 Tokens 39 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Points Cash 41 2,300 Points 1,800 Dice 42 700 Points 120 Tokens 43 900 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Points Cash 45 1,700 Points Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,400 Points 130 Tokens 47 3,800 Points 2,800 Dice 48 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 49 1,500 Points Cash 50 8,200 Points 7,500 Dice

How Long Is The Knightly Quest Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to participate in the Knightly Quest, you’ll have to do so from July 18 until July 20, 2024. It’s a two-day event, so those 50 tiers should be easily conquered in that time.

How To Play & Win This Event

Ready to start earning some rewards? You’ll need to head around the board collecting different pick-ups if you’re hoping to start raking in some prizes. One of the easiest ways to do this is to follow the 6, 7, 8 Method since those numbers are mathematically the most common for a pair of dice to land on, crank up your multiplier when you’re that far away for a chance to rake in a ton of points in one go.

I would recommend pushing pretty hard throughout this event, especially since the rewards that you can earn are rather reasonable compared to recent events. While we may be just out of the woods of the recent Ice Cream Partners event, this event offers plenty of opportunities to get some killer rewards. Push hard and try to claim as many rewards as you possibly can, especially considering that there are so many dice at stake.

Speaking of dice, if you’re running low on dice, I would recommend that you check out our free dice links page daily during this event. It’s always being updated with new dice links that can give you a healthy and happy dice pool to keep on rolling with throughout the entirety of the Knightly Quest event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

