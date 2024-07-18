The Monopoly GO Knightly Quest Logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO Background in an article detailing what players can earn during the event
All Knightly Quest Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

I dub thee Sir Monopoly of Goington.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jul 18, 2024 11:46 am

It’s time to get medieval now that the Knightly Quest event is live in Monopoly GO, allowing us to claim plenty of rewards for completing milestones. Let’s discover what rewards await us in this olden-time event.

All Monopoly GO Knightly Quest Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of all available rewards that can be earned during the Knightly Quest event — including 18,255 Dice, tons of PEG-E tokens, and many bonuses that will make our trips around the board more eventful. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki for the information I could use to create this easy-to-understand table with:

15 Points5 Tokens
210 Points25 Dice
315 PointsCash
440 Points45 Dice
520 Points8 Tokens
625 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
735 Points35 Dice
840 Points12 Tokens
9160 Points150 Dice
1040 PointsCash
1145 Points15 Tokens
1250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13350 Points350 Dice
1440 Points25 Tokens
1560 Points5-Minute High Roller
1670 PointsCash
17500 Points500 Dice
1880 Points30 Tokens
1990 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
21125 Points35 Dice
221,000 Points900 Dice
23120 Points50 Dice
24130 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25150 PointsCash
26600 Points500 Dice
27150 Points65 Tokens
28200 PointsCash
29250 Points200 Dice
30220 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
31275 Points70 Points
321,500 Points1,250 Dice
33350 Points80 Tokens
34450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
35850 Points700 Dice
36550 Points100 Tokens
371,850 Points1,500 Points
38500 Points110 Tokens
39800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
40700 PointsCash
412,300 Points1,800 Dice
42700 Points120 Tokens
43900 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
441,000 PointsCash
451,700 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
461,400 Points130 Tokens
473,800 Points2,800 Dice
481,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
491,500 PointsCash
508,200 Points7,500 Dice

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

How Long Is The Knightly Quest Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to participate in the Knightly Quest, you’ll have to do so from July 18 until July 20, 2024. It’s a two-day event, so those 50 tiers should be easily conquered in that time.

How To Play & Win This Event

Ready to start earning some rewards? You’ll need to head around the board collecting different pick-ups if you’re hoping to start raking in some prizes. One of the easiest ways to do this is to follow the 6, 7, 8 Method since those numbers are mathematically the most common for a pair of dice to land on, crank up your multiplier when you’re that far away for a chance to rake in a ton of points in one go.

I would recommend pushing pretty hard throughout this event, especially since the rewards that you can earn are rather reasonable compared to recent events. While we may be just out of the woods of the recent Ice Cream Partners event, this event offers plenty of opportunities to get some killer rewards. Push hard and try to claim as many rewards as you possibly can, especially considering that there are so many dice at stake.

Speaking of dice, if you’re running low on dice, I would recommend that you check out our free dice links page daily during this event. It’s always being updated with new dice links that can give you a healthy and happy dice pool to keep on rolling with throughout the entirety of the Knightly Quest event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

