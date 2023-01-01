One Piece Odyssey, the latest game to let you step into Monkey D. Luffy’s sandals (as well as those of his comrades), is just round the corner. But if you’re thinking about preordering it, here are what all of the different physical and digital preorder bonuses are for One Piece Odyssey.

All the Different Preorder Bonuses for One Piece Odyssey at Retailers

The first thing to know is that, in the US, there are three editions of this adventure RPG. There’s the Standard Edition, which, as the name suggests, is just the game. It’s available physically and digitally, priced $59.99.

Then there’s the digital-only Deluxe Edition which features the game, the Deluxe Pack (the Sniper King traveling outfit plus two pieces of jewelry), and the Adventure Expansion Pack (100,000 berries and future story DLC), all for $84.99.

The Standard and Deluxe Editions are available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Finally, there’s the physical-only Limited Edition Bundle ($129.99), which contains the full game and a Luffy & Lim mini-statue. This is available on every platform except PC and has to be ordered directly from Bandai Namco’s online store.

Outside of the US there is a fourth edition, the Collector’s Edition, which features postcards, a background for the mini-statue, all the Deluxe Edition content, and more. But don’t get too envious — it’s sold out and preorders are going for silly prices on eBay.

Regardless of which edition you choose, there are three preorder bonuses on offer. The main preorder bonus is the below collection of digital content:

The Traveling Outfit set (new outfits for Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, Nami, Chopper and Robin)

10 x Energy Apples

10 x Excite Apples

3 x Golden Jelly

100,000 Berries (One Piece’s currency)

You’ll get this if you preorder from Amazon, Steam, the Xbox Store, the PlayStation Store, or Bandai Namco’s own store.

However, if you preorder the PS4, PS5, or Xbox Series X | S version from GameStop, you’ll also get a SteelBook edition of the game. That’s in addition to all that digital content. Or if you’d prefer a One Piece Odyssey keychain, you can get that particular bonus by preordering the console version from Best Buy. And again, you’ll also get the above digital content.

One Piece Odyssey launches January 13, 2023 on Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and PC, and now you know what all of the physical and digital preorder bonuses are!