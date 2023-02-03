Redfall is an open-world co-op first-person shooter from Arkane Austin that involves blasting lots of vampires, making it a slight departure from the Dishonored and Prey games that precede it. But if it carries those games’ same level of quality, we’re in for a treat. If you’re excited and want to secure your copy, let’s take a look at all the preorder bonuses for Redfall across Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Here Are All the Preorder Bonuses for Redfall

For preordering the game (or if you play the game through Xbox Game Pass), you receive the Vampire Hunter Pack, which includes the following:

Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun

Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin

Blood Ravager Stake Weapon Attachment

The Grim Tide shotgun is a custom weapon that grants 20% increased damage for 8 seconds after killing an enemy. While it sounds useful, we don’t know how good that will actually be compared to other weapons you can acquire during normal gameplay.

The standard edition of Redfall retails physically and digitally for $69.99. However, there is also a Redfall Bite Back Edition that retails for $99.99 digitally, and you can separately purchase its content as an “upgrade” if you purchase the standard edition. The Bite Back Edition content includes the following:

Redfall Hero Pass with Two Future Heroes

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

Regardless of which version you decide to preorder though, all versions of Redfall come with the same Vampire Hunter Pack bonuses.

Redfall launches May 2, 2023 on Xbox Series X | S and PC and will also be available through Game Pass at launch.