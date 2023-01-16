You may be wondering whether your aging PC can keep up with Avalanche Software’s sweeping open-world adventure game, Hogwarts Legacy. Well, fear not, for here are the minimum, recommended, and ultra PC system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra PC System Requirements

Warner Bros. Games states that all PCs require a 64-bit processor and Windows 10 to play the game. Beyond that though, here are the minimum system requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2Ghz)

85 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p / 30 FPS, Low Quality Settings

You can probably get away without some of this if you’re willing to give up the stable 720p / 30 FPS that the minimum requirements promise, like with the Steam Deck’s 1280 x 800 screen. I doubt Hogwarts Legacy will need 16 GB of RAM given the actual RAM usage of most games today is much lower, but having that much will give you a good buffer for the usage of your Windows install.

Next, here are the recommended PC system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy:

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 Ghz)

85 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p / 60 FPS, High Quality Settings

By the looks of these settings overall, I’d say a PC upgraded a few years ago should be close to the recommended specs, and one from six years ago should be able to at least run the game.

However, for a really beastly experience, here are specifications for what Warner Bros. Games describes as “ultra” and “ultra 4K” respectively, starting with ultra:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)

85 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD, 1440p / 60 FPS, Ultra Quality Settings

Finally, here’s ultra 4K:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)

85 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD, 2160p / 60 FPS, Ultra Quality Settings

Those are the minimum, recommended, and ultra PC system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy. For more about the game, check out all of its voice actors.