How To Get Scarlet Calamus in Once Human

Once Human is a huge, brutally ambitious open-world game where resources are your path to success. Among these resources is the Scarlet Calamus. Here’s how to get Scarlet Calamus in Once Human.

Where To Find Scarlet Calamus in Once Human

Image of the player standing in a lake at night looking at the cattail like plant Scarlet Calamus in Once Human

Dayton Wetlands

The best place to start your search for Scarlet Calamus in Once Human is the Dayton Wetlands. This area hosts small lakes and freshwater springs. One particularly fruitful spot is at coordinates 6982, -4715, where you will spot five to six Scarlet Calamus plants clustered together. They regenerate after being harvested, making this a great farming location.

Another great spot is near the lake at 6152, -3550. Just follow the river, and you’ll encounter plenty of resource points where the Scarlet Calamus grows. Don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled for its distinct red color, which helps it stand out among other vegetation.

Chalk Peak

Chalk Peak is another excellent area to farm Scarlet Calamus. Head to coordinates -871, -7408 to find a good supply of this plant. Additionally, you can also find Yellow Lotus in this area, making it a dual-benefit location for resource gathering.

Harvesting Tips

Using Tools

When you’re ready to harvest Scarlet Calamus, make sure you have a Harvesting Sickle, which is a potential Memetic Specialization. This tool doubles your yield, ensuring you get the most out of every plant you find. Also, there’s a chance to get seeds while harvesting, which can be planted back at your base for a steady supply.

Growing at Your Base

If you’re lucky enough to get seeds, you can cultivate Scarlet Calamus at your base. Unlock Advanced Planting through your Memetic tree and set up Plant Boxes. Use the Buzzy Bee Deviant to manage your garden efficiently. This way, you can have a sustainable source of Scarlet Calamus without constantly searching for it in the wild.

Uses of Scarlet Calamus

Crafting Recipes

The Scarlet Calamus is a multifunctional ingredient in Once Human. One of its principal uses is to make Fruit Tea, a meal that hydrates you while reducing the weight of all dishes in your inventory by 50%. This is useful for long journeys because you can carry more supplies without getting weighed down.

Restoring Sanity

Scarlet Calamus is also useful for creating recipes that restore your Sanity. Maintaining high Sanity levels is critical, particularly while exploring polluted regions on the map. If you don’t have it, you risk taking damage and maybe dying in higher-level zones. Crafting Sanity Gummies may be expensive early in the game, but Scarlet Calamus is a cheaper option.

If you want to earn some Energy Links in a short time, you can grow and harvest a Deviated form of the plant using the Buzzy Bee Deviant. This variant has an unlimited shelf life and may be sold for a significant amount of Energy Links, so farming them can be quite lucrative.

Once Human is available to play now.

