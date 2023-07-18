What Broken Items Can You Rebuy From Poe Bargainers in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The Bargainer Statues scattered about the Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offer some rare and valuable items, from Dark Clumps that provide Gloom resistance to the Dark Armor once worn by Dark Link. However, as you explore, you’ll uncover all seven Statues and earn the ability to purchase back unique weapons and armor should you break or sell them. All you need to do is provide enough Poes to any Statue to repurchase the item you want. In this guide, we’ll list everything you can buy or rebuy from the Tears of the Kingdom Bargainers.

All Items You Can Rebuy from Bargainer Statues in Tears of the Kingdom

Bargainer Statues sell only the rarest items: unique armor sets and weapons from past Legend of Zelda games that you find in your adventures. Items like the Biggoron’s Sword, the Fierce Deity Sword, and the Ocarina of Time armor set. There are a few exceptions, but in most cases, you’ll be spending at least 100 Poes, and often several times that, to buy back what you’ve lost. Here’s a list of everything you can buy back.

Items You Can Buy (and Rebuy) Directly from the Bargainer Statues

All the items here can be purchased directly, with varying prices.

Dark Clump – 10 in stock for 10 Poes apiece (No need to find Bargainer Statues)

Bomb Flower – 99 in stock for 16 Poes apiece (No need to find Bargainer Statues)

Muddle Bud – 99 in stock for 16 Poes apiece (No need to find Bargainer Statues)

Puffshroom – 99 in stock for 16 Poes apiece (No need to find Bargainer Statues)

Dark Hood – 1 in stock costing 300 Poes (Need to find 5 Bargainer Statues)

Dark Tunic – 1 in stock costing 150 Poes (Need to find 1 Bargainer Statue)

Dark Trousers – 1 in stock costing 200 Poes (Need to find 3 Bargainer Statues)

Hood of the Depths – 1 in stock costing 300 Poes (Need to find 6 Bargainer Statues)

Tunic of the Depths – 1 in stock costing 150 Poes (Need to find 2 Bargainer Statues)

Gaiters of the Depths – 1 in stock costing 200 Poes (Need to find 4 Bargainer Statues)

Tunic of Memories – 1 in stock costing 400 Poes (Need to find all 7 Bargainer Statues)

Weapons You Can Rebuy from Bargainer Statues for Poes

Most of these items are rewards for completing quests or exploring the far reaches of the world.

Magic Wand, Rod, and Scepter – 100 Poes apiece

Biggoron’s Sword – 150 Poes

Dusk Claymore – 140 Poes

Fierce Deity Sword – 160 Poes

Sea-Breeze Boomerang – 100 Poes

Sea-Breeze Shield – 120 Poes

Sword of the Hero – 100 Poes

Armor You Can Rebuy from Bargainer Statues for Poes

All the armor listed here comes in sets of three: a headpiece, a chest piece, and leggings. All of them cost 400 Poes per piece to rebuy.

Armor Set of Awakening

Armor Set of the Hero

Armor Set of the Sky

Armor Set of the Wild

Armor Set of the Wind

Armor Set of Time

Armor Set of Twilight

Evil Spirit Set

Fierce Deity Set

Phantom Set

Tingle’s Set

All these additional armor pieces are single-slot items and cost 400 Poes apiece to rebuy.

Island Lobster Shirt

Korok Mask

Majora’s Mask

Midna’s Helmet

Ravio’s Hood

Sheik’s Mask

Zant’s Helmet

It’s worth noting that if you complete the Hateno Village quest chain and unlock Cece’s shop, you can also purchase all these items and more, including the Hylian Shield, for rupees rather than Poes. Until you do, though, you can only buy (or rebuy) these items from Bargainers, so it’s worthwhile hunting them down while exploring the vast land of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. And if you’re looking for more tips on making it through the game, make sure to look through our comprehensive set of guides.