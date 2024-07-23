What Can I Watch Bleach On?

Bleach is one of the most respected anime series of all time, and while it spent many years outside of the spotlight, the release of Thousand-Year Blood War has brought it right back where it belongs. Here’s where you can binge-watch all Bleach has to offer today.

Where To Stream The Bleach Anime Series

You can stream Bleach on Hulu in the United States and via Disney Plus internationally. These are the go-to places to stay up-to-date with Thousand-Year Blood War, and the original series that started it all.

If you aren’t able to watch Bleach in your region then you can use a VPN to change your location to another country like Australia where Disney Plus has the entire library of Bleach from the beginning. Unfortunately, some of the movies in the franchise are not available to stream.

Your other option to watch the original Bleach series in the United States is to purchase all 16 seasons via iTunes or Amazon. Of course, this is going to get quite expensive, so the most efficient way to watch would be to stream it.

We don’t expect the streaming home of Bleach to change anytime soon as there are still two more cours of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to go. Perhaps after they are released the streaming rights will change hands, but for now Hulu and Disney Plus are the two places to go.

If you’re watching for the very first time then multiple resources can make your binge smoother. These are using a watch order and filler list so that you can experience the series in the best way without wasting time on filler content.

This is everything to know for now about where Bleach can be streamed, but should other options become available then this article will be updated to reflect the news.

