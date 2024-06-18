What Does Orion and Sirius Mean in Warframe?

A recent addition to Warframe has Tenno out there wondering what Orion and Sirius mean. I will go through what I know in this article, but first, if you have not played the Jade Shadows story quest, then you need to turn back now. There are major spoilers ahead!

Recommended Videos

Orion and Sirius Meaning in Warframe

This is your last chance to turn back before we get into major spoiler territory.

So, the Jade Shadows update dropped a big surprise on us, as I doubt many of us suspected that we would need to pick names for a baby. In the game, we are given two options: Orion and Sirius.

Orion can have a couple of meanings, as it is a prominent set of stars visible during winter in the northern celestial hemisphere, and also can be found in Greek mythology. Zeus actually placed him in the night sky AS the constellation, if you can believe it.

Sirius, on the other hand, is a binary star system and is considered the brightest star in the night sky. Sirius is one of the closest stars to our solar system that is not our own sun. It is also 25 times more luminous than our own sun, making it quite the source of light in the galaxy.

Now, why does this matter in Warframe? It kind of doesn’t, other than as a mild nod to another system within the game. Warframe has an alignment system that you should be familiar with. After big moments in the story, you generally make a choice that aligns you with the sun, the moon, or a more neutral stance. This is somewhat akin to that and is thematically linked, but as it is a choice that Stalker makes, not us, it does not affect our alignment in any way. Sun characters are seen as brighter, while moon characters are a little more, well, emo.

Much like the alignment system, there does not appear to be any real consequence for the name that you pick, Orion or Sirius. We can take from the visual cues that Sirius is a name more associated with Jade, implying that Stalker may try to ensure the child grows up like her. Orion is shown to be more in line with Stalker (due to the red color on the UI), so that could mean he plans to have the child be more like him. A scary thought indeed.

Either way, it doesn’t seem to matter what name you pick for our little miracle, and you can pick the name that you like the most. I normally lean towards the darker end of things, so opted for Orion.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy