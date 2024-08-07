Attack Icon Once Human
What Does the Attack Map Icon Mean in Once Human?

There are dozens of icons on the map at a given time in Once Human, but the Attack icon has confused more players than any. Today, you can finally figure out what the icon means.

The Attack Map Icon in Once Human Explained

For starters, the Attack map icon looks like a tent with a flag on top of it. It’s in a gray, pentagon icon and when you hover over it, the icon simply says “Attack.” Naturally, without any further explanation, players want to know what goes on where this icon is located.

The Attack icon on the map in Once Human. Screenshot by The Escapist

However, while the icon will come up on your map regardless of the server you’re on, it can only be accessed if you’re on a PvP server. The Attack icon simply indicates where a PvP event is taking place. More specifically, enemy Warbands have taken over the area where the icon is located, and your Warband squad in Once Human can head there to take it back. If you’re on a PvE server in Once Human, you can see the icon on the map and visit the location, but you can’t partake in the event.

For those on PvP servers, though, it’s recommended to visit the Attack icons often, as you earn Season Points by defeating enemy Warbands. The goal of taking on enemy Warbands is to destroy their Staroid Restrainers. However, you also need to ensure that your own Warband’s Restrainers are also protected. The more victories you accrue, the higher your Warbands rank goes. At the end of every season, the higher your rank is, the better rewards you earn in Once Human.

Essentially, if you’re on a PvP server in Once Human, don’t worry about the Attack icon. Those on PvP servers should be chasing them whenever possible, though.

