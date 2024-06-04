What Happened to Amy from Amy’s Baking Company? Explained

Like every restaurant featured in Kitchen Nightmares, Amy’s Baking Company was struggling when it appeared on the show in 2013. However, they garnered extra attention by being the first restaurant Ramsay abandoned after only a day. The restaurant’s negative attention didn’t end with their kitchen nightmare. With all the controversy, it’s no wonder fans want to know what happened to Amy from Amy’s Baking Company.

Recommended Videos

Is Amy’s Baking Company Still Open?

Amy’s Baking Company is one of many Kitchen Nightmares restaurants that has since closed its doors. The restaurant officially closed in 2015, two years after their episode of Kitchen Nightmares aired.

According to owner Amy Bouzaglo, the closure had more to do with problems with the building’s former landlord than their appearance on the TV show. That said, the restaurant and Amy herself received a ton of negative attention after the episode aired.

Amy Bouzaglo has offered her fair share of criticisms regarding their appearance on the show, stating in a New York Post interview that she was the one who decided to halt production after just one day of filming.

Amy’s Baking Company Controversy, Explained

Image via ITV Studios

At the time their episode aired, Amy’s Baking Company made history by becoming the first restaurant not to complete the full redemption arc familiar to Kitchen Nightmares fans. Ramsay left after just one day, creating an extra-dramatic episode.

However, Amy and her husband Samy weren’t quite out of the spotlight even after their episode aired. Because they were the first restaurant Ramsay abandoned, Amy’s Baking Company soon became a tourist destination, garnering more negative attention and reviews as a result.

The couple later received negative press for how they responded to the onslaught of bad reviews, even becoming the center of a “what not to do” piece in Forbes.

The major controversy came after a Reddit post reacting to their episode of Kitchen Nightmares, to which the Bouzaglos responded with an onslaught of defensive, all-caps posts and comments on Reddit and Facebook. Their comments included strong language and insults, clapping back in the worst way and drawing even more negative attention to their restaurant.

After the fact, Amy claimed that their accounts had been hacked, stating that the aggressive comments did not come from her or her husband but rather from the alleged hackers.

The couple also appeared on Dr. Phil, speaking about the incident, which further extended a truly terrible 15 minutes of fame.

Even though the social media controversy and the footage aired on Kitchen Nightmares gained plenty of negative attention for Amy and her husband, they continued to have some staunch supporters until the restaurant closed in 2015.

Where is Amy From Amy’s Baking Company Now?

Image via Amazon

Now that Amy’s Baking Company has closed, fans who support Amy or are just plain fascinated by her story may be wondering what the former owner is up to.

Since her restaurant closed, Amy has released a cookbook and turned her attention to content creation. Today, her Instagram bio reads “Baking Wizard – Content Creator.”

The cookbook, titled Baking With Amy: Baking Up Magic, was released in 2015 and is now quite difficult to find online, though a dubious Kindle edition from 2020 is available on Amazon.

Amy is still actively baking, her Instagram featuring mostly images and Reels of recent bakes for clients. She seems to have toned down her social media presence and managed to stay out of the spotlight for the most part.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more