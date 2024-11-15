The upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible outing, The Final Reckoning, teams series headliner Tom Cruise with franchise veterans and newcomers alike. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, as well as the 2025 action/espionage blockbuster’s wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Tom Cruise returns as franchise protagonist Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. A Hollywood icon and one of the film industry’s most bankable stars, Cruise rocketed to fame in 1983 with a trio of big screen hits: The Outsiders, All the Right Moves, and Risky Business. Several more major roles followed that decade, including Charlie Babbitt in Rain Man, Vincent Lauria in The Color of Money, Jack in Legend, and Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun. His 90s run was even bigger, thanks to well-received turns in the likes of A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia (with the latter two flicks earning Cruise two of his four Oscar nominations to date).

A consistent box office draw for more than four decades, Cruise’s other noteworthy credits include The Last Samurai, Minority Report, Collateral, Top Gun: Maverick, and all eight Mission: Impossible movies.

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Ving Rhames reprises the role of IMF computer guru Luther Stickell in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. It marks Rhames’ eighth time portraying Luther; like his co-star Tom Cruise, the New York native has been part of the Mission: Impossible film series since the beginning. Aside from his work on the franchise, Rhames is best known for his performance as Marsellus Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s seminal crime joint Pulp Fiction. Other notable big and small screen entries on his CV include Don King: Only in America, ER, Striptease, Lilo & Stitch, Dawn of the Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and The Wild Robot. Rhames has also supplied his voice to several video games, including Driver 3 and Call of Duty: WWII.

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning‘s Hayley Atwell is back as enigmatic thief Grace in The Final Reckoning. The English actor is no stranger to blockbuster franchises, having scored her big break playing Agent Peggy Carter in a raft of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, starting with 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. Other prominent film and TV “genre” titles on her filmography include Black Mirror, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Paddington in Peru, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Atwell’s also proven herself equally at home in period pieces such as Brideshead Revisited, The Duchess, and Howards End. She’s enjoyed considerable success on the stage, as well; notably, Atwell’s performance in the 2019 West End production of Rosmersholm nabbed her an Olivier Award nomination.

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Funnyman Simon Pegg stars as Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, his sixth franchise outing. An accomplished screenwriter and producer as well as an actor, Pegg’s big break came when he co-created and starred in cult British comedy Spaced. But it was his next collaboration with Spaced co-writer/director Edgar Wright, 2004 zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead, that put him on Hollywood’s radar.

In the years since, he’s appeared in Star Trek (and its sequels), Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ready Player One, The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn, and The Boys. He’s also reteamed with Wright for Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, which (together with Shaun of the Dead) make up the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

Additional Actors in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Aside from the performers listed above, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning also features the following actors:

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis

Esai Morales as Gabriel

Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Nick Offerman as Sydney

Indira Varma as DIA

Mark Gattiss as NSA

Charles Parnell as DRA

Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas

Mariela Garriga as Marie

Rolf Saxon as William Donloe

Holt McCallany as Bernstein

Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis

Janet McTeer in an undisclosed role

Hannah Waddingham in an undisclosed role

Katy O’Brian in an undisclosed role

Tramell Tillman in an undisclosed role

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in cinemas on May 23, 2025.

