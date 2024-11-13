Is Jeremy Renner in Mission: Impossible 8?

The upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible installment, The Final Reckoning, reunites headliner Tom Cruise with several of his long-time co-stars. But will franchise veteran Jeremy Renner – absent since 2015’s Rogue Nation – appear in Mission: Impossible 8?

Recommended Videos

Is Jeremy Renner in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning?

No, Jeremy Renner is not currently slated to appear in Mission: Impossible 8. The star, who debuted as IMF agent William Brandt in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol before reprising the role in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, isn’t among the cast members listed in Paramount Pictures’ latest Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning press release. Similarly, he doesn’t appear in the flick’s new teaser trailer, either.

Related: Mission: Impossible 8 Gets New Title, First Teaser

That doesn’t mean there’s no chance of Renner making a small cameo in Mission: Impossible 8, though. After all, Paramount’s marketing campaign is leaning hard into The Final Reckoning being Tom Cruise’s last-ever outing as Mission: Impossible protagonist Ethan Hunt. If that’s really the case, it’d make sense for Renner to return in some capacity for Cruise’s swansong outing.

Certainly, there’s nothing ruling this out from an in-universe perspective. While Brandt doesn’t show up in Mission: Impossible – Fallout or Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, he’s still alive. That’s partly Renner’s doing; he turned down Fallout in part because writer/director Christopher McQuarrie wanted to bump off Brandt. “I was like, ‘No, you don’t get to do that,'” he told Happy Sad Confused. “‘You’re not going to drag me over there and just kill my character,’ like get out of here!”

Related: All Mission: Impossible Movies Ranked

So, with Brandt still up and about – and Renner open to revisiting the Mission: Impossible franchise – don’t rule out the possibility of a Final Reckoning cameo. That said, you shouldn’t necessarily go into the movie expecting one, either. There’s currently no indication Renner shot (or is going to shoot) any material for Mission: Impossible 8, so any suggestion otherwise is pure speculation for now.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in cinemas on May 23, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy