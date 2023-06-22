Secret Invasion sees Nick Fury attempting to foil a secret Skrull plan, the titular secret invasion. But while you’re watching him take on these rogue shapeshifting aliens, you might be wondering just what he’s been up to. What happened to Nick Fury and what was he doing before Marvel’s Secret Invasion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

Here’s What Nick Fury Has Been Up to Before Secret Invasion

Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, has a long history in the MCU, though it’s been a little while since he’s been on the front lines. He has history with the Skrulls, having befriended Talos, his wife Soren, and other other Skrull refugees during the events of Captain Marvel.

As the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., he was responsible for setting up the Avengers. Though, after the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, S.H.I.E.L.D. was all but disbanded and he is no longer the director.

He was snapped at the end of Avengers: Infinity War and so became dust for five years, returning at the end of Avengers: Endgame when the Hulk snapped everyone back. Directly prior to Secret Invasion he’s been working in space with S.W.O.R.D., an organization tasked with protecting the earth from extraterrestrial threats.

That’s why, at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, he’s on a spaceship or space station. It’s the events of Secret Invasion that bring him back to Earth. So, if you wanted to catch up, that’s what happened to Nick Fury before Marvel’s Secret Invasion.