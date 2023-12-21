What Happens If You Kill Kagha in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

One of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s earliest major decisions revolves around what to do about Kagha and the Tieflings if you decide to save the Emerald Grove. If you side with the Tieflings, there are multiple ways to deal with the temporary Druid leader – but should you kill Kagha?

What Happens If You Kill Kagha in BG3?

If you decide not to show Kagha mercy (understandable, given her willingness to murder children), killing her causes different effects depending on when and how you do it. Baldur’s Gate 3 offers several opportunities and ways to go about it, with varying degrees of consequence.

Killing Kagha When You Meet Her

Deciding to kill Kagha when you rescue Arabella is possible, but it has dire consequences. Should she die at this point, it leads to fighting between the Druids and the Tieflings. However, it is possible to assassinate her from the shadows. Some players reported casting Darkness and killing her there, where no one could see anything. On top of that, you’ll have to flee and be closed off from entry to the grove, forcing a completion on all quests situated there.

Killing Kagha After Investigating Her

After talking to her the first time, you can investigate her for wrong-doing. You need to go into her office, located deeper into the cave you find her in, and read The Rite of Thorns on her desk. This triggers a marked quest, leading to a large tree in the Swamp. Inside is a letter revealing Kagha’s involvement with the Shadow Druids and plans to take over the Emerald Grove with her usurping Halsin.

Letter in hand, you can return to the Emerald Grove to confront her. Doing so has the rats near her feet reveal themselves as Shadow Druids. Now, you can try to persuade Kagha to give up the Shadow Druids, and she will fight by your side. However, if you just want to kill her, you can do so here without consequence.

Should You Kill Kagha in BG3?

Ultimately, deciding whether to kill Kagha depends entirely on what sort of campaign you’re playing. For an honorable Paladin, it would make sense to kill an insurrectionist. If you want to be a merciful Cleric, you might spare her. That said, I’d say your best bet is to kill her. Doing so allows you to loot her for the Broodmother’s Revenge, a powerful amulet that coats your weapon in poison every time the user is healed. It can be extremely useful, especially in the first two acts.

It might be worth noting that, should she kill Arabella before you get to her, Kagha may still die. This occurs even if you spare her subsequently and she rejects the Shadow Druids. During the Tiefling party, you can encounter Arabella’s parents, Komari and Locke, confronting Kagha near the water. They argue, and Kagha shows no remorse for Arabella’s death. Komari reveals she poisoned Kagha’s wine with a paralytic, then prepares to stab her. It is possible to persuade Komira to stay her hand with a decent Persuasion check. Whether you want to stop her is up to you. That said, with the Broodmother’s Revenge as a reward for her death, Kagha is more valuable to you dead than alive.