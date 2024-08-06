What Is Arnolone Syndrome In Chainsaw Man? Explained

During a key moment in Chainsaw Man, Makima mentions the Arnolone Syndrome, but doesn’t elaborate further about it. If you’re curious to know more about what this mysterious syndrome might be, it’s time to find out. Spoilers for non-manga readers ahead!

Arnolone Syndrome in Chainsaw Man, Explained

During chapter 84, after Pochita takes over Denji and unleashes the true Chainsaw Man form, Makima discusses the Chainsaw Devil’s true power with Kishibe: Whenever he eats a Devil, their name is erased from existence, making everything related to said devil disappear. This is why he’s so feared and respected by other Devils, granting him the title of Hero of Hell.

As the Control Devil and one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Makima alone is capable of remembering those devoured by the Chainsaw Devil. However, she’s also slowly starting to forget their names, due to the Chainsaw’s tremendous power.

As Makima continues, she starts giving out practical examples of said power, asking Kishibe if he remembers what the Nazis did to the Jews during World War II. Kishibe is puzzled by the question, as he has no idea what Nazis are. The implication is that, at some point, the Chainsaw Devil devoured the Nazi Devil, erasing all of the memories and impact done by the Nazis back then. She follows up, giving out more examples that Kishibe also doesn’t recognize.

The Arnolone Syndrome is mentioned alongside the examples. However, there is no such syndrome in real life. This was a very clever fourth-wall-breaking moment from author Tatsuki Fujimoto to confuse the reader, making them question themselves if such a condition exists. As they cannot find anything related to it, there’s only one plausible explanation: Chainsaw Man devoured the Arnolone Syndrome Devil!

Jokes aside, Makima also mentions other unknown elements, such as the Mount Hio Eruption and the SOA, which also have no real meaning in real life. Their placement next to many of the human world’s afflictions implies that those were also some terrible events, entities or conditions that plagued humanity at some point in history, but their Devils were defeated and devoured by Pochita.

Likely, the Arnolone Syndrome and other unknown events mentioned by Makima will never be explored further, as their only purpose was to put the reader in Kishibe’s shoes. And it did that amazingly, as many readers had the same reaction learning about the Syndrome as he did when hearing the word “Nazis”. And this is far from the last time we’ll see the Chainsaw power in action, as the recent chapters have clearly shown us.

