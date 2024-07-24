Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Things have just taken a turn for the weird (and the worse) in Chainsaw Man, and it’s going to be interesting see how the plot develops from here. With that in mind, here’s the release date for Chainsaw Man chapter 173.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 Come Out?

A little bit of bad news, as it looks like there’s going to be yet another break in-between chapters. Chainsaw Man chapter 173 is set to be released on Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. This means that there’s a two-week break between 172 and 173, which is a shame, considering that things are starting to get very interesting.

I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you an idea of when the chapter will become available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Aug. 6, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Aug. 6, 8 a.m. PT Europe Aug. 6, 5 p.m. CET Australia Aug. 7, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Aug. 7, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

In chapter 172, we saw the Special Division make their debut, but that didn’t last long as Denji wasted no time in slaughtering all of them. He also swallowed the Ear devil, which meant that ears were literally now permanently erased from the world. The chapter then ends with Yoru and Katana Man realizing that they no longer had ears.

The implication isn’t clear, as this could mean that they’ve lost their hearing. Or they may be missing their ears, but still be able to hear sounds.

And that’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 173 is set to be released.

