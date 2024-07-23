Chainsaw Man Chapter 172 Recap & Spoilers

Alright, the action is in full swing again in Chainsaw Man. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Chainsaw Man chapter 172.

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 172?

After the revelation in chapter 171 that Nayuta was well and truly dead, Denji broke and turned into the real Chainsaw Man who could permanently erase devils. This chapter deals with the aftermath of that, and there are a few big developments as well.

Denji Wipes Out the New Special Division

The new Special Division of the Public Safety Bureau only just made their debut in the previous chapter, but Denji has wasted no time in slaughtering them all. He slashes them all, and just as they try to jump to dodge his attacks, they’re too late and end up getting cut in half or decapitated.

It’s worth noting that they do manage to injure Denji, causing him to bleed. The Centipede devil is the one that manages to injure him, but even then, Denji’s able to break free and cuts it in half as well.

No More Ears

In the middle of the carnage, Denji also targets the Ear devil and eats it. At the end of the chapter, Denji’s remaining allies quickly realize that they can’t hear each other, and Asa/Yoru states that something has disappeared before quickly touching where her ear used to be. Because Denji now has the power to permanently erase devils, him killing the Ear devil means that ears no longer exist in this world.

This creates a new complication in the world of Chainsaw Man, as removing ears basically means that the entire world is now deaf. And it’s going to be interesting to see how the world is going to adjust to this change going forward.

And that does it for our Chainsaw Man chapter 172 recap.

