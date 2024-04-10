What is Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi’s United States Release Date

Blue Lock skyrocketed in popularity when it arrived in 2022 and soon fans will get another story in this incredible series with the film Episode Nagi. So you don’t miss out when it finally comes to the United States here’s the release date for Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi.

When is Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi coming to North America?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Blue Lock fans in North America will get their chance to watch Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi on June 28 when it arrives in theaters. Crunchyroll will be bringing this movie to the States, however, there is no international release date set at the time of writing.

Blue Lock The Movie will make its debut first in Japan on April 19 before heading abroad a few months later. This shouldn’t be any surprise as it tends to be the case with almost every anime film nowadays, but this time it won’t be a long wait for North American fans to get their chance to enjoy the adventure.

Episode Nagi is the first movie in the Blue Lock series and as the name suggests it will focus on Nagi Seishiro and his entry into the world of soccer. Being invited to the Blue Lock Project, Nagi comes face-to-face with the best strikers in the world as he works towards his dream of becoming the very best. Crunchyroll shared a short trailer for the film as part of its CinemaCon presentation.

This story will tell a lot of the events from the anime from the perspective of Nagi, along with adding new moments to flesh out his character further and show his story before joining the program. It is based on the manga Blue Lock – Episode Nagi. The movie should do wonders to maintain Blue Lock’s popularity as fans eagerly await news of a second season in the coming months.

