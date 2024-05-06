Gojo being trapped in the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen
Screenshot via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Is There a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date on Netflix?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 6, 2024 08:33 am

Some anime fans don’t like to watch a series week to week, preferring to binge a whole season on a streamer like Netflix. However, it can be hard to pinpoint when to expect that next outing to drop. So, is there a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 release date on Netflix?

Recommended Videos

Is There a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date on Netflix?

Toji Fushiguro Jujutsu Kaisen. This image is part of an article about is there a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 release date on Netflix.
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

There’s really no way to know when the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen will drop on Netflix, as it doesn’t have a release date yet. Season 3 was announced as soon as Season 2 concluded in December 2023, but updates have been few and far between. With about a two-year break between Seasons 1 and 2, it would be fair to assume that the third season will start airing in late 2025 or early 2026, but that doesn’t provide clarity on its Netflix release date.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has yet to make its way onto Netflix in the United States, meaning it may be a long while before the third season becomes available to American fans who don’t want to have to worry about getting a Crunchyroll account. That doesn’t mean they have to be in the dark about what’s coming, however.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s Nah I’d Win Explained

What Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Be About?

The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen will pick up right after the events of Season 2, with the Jujutsu Sorcerers who fought in the Shibuya Incident being scattered. It’s up to Yuji and his friends to bring everyone together as they prepare to participate in the Culling Game, which will test their limits and hopefully get them closer to freeing their strongest ally.

And that’s whether Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has a release date on Netflix.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
jujutsu kaisen
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 17 Recap & Spoilers
Two character hugging in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 17 Recap & Spoilers
Jason Coles Jason Coles May 6, 2024
Read Article Where Does My Hero Academia Take Place? Answered
My Hero Academia character looking out at city buildings
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Where Does My Hero Academia Take Place? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 4, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s Nah I’d Win Explained
Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s Nah I’d Win Explained
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela May 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 17 Recap & Spoilers
Two character hugging in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 17 Recap & Spoilers
Jason Coles Jason Coles May 6, 2024
Read Article Where Does My Hero Academia Take Place? Answered
My Hero Academia character looking out at city buildings
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Where Does My Hero Academia Take Place? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 4, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s Nah I’d Win Explained
Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s Nah I’d Win Explained
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela May 4, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67