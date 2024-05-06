Some anime fans don’t like to watch a series week to week, preferring to binge a whole season on a streamer like Netflix. However, it can be hard to pinpoint when to expect that next outing to drop. So, is there a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 release date on Netflix?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

There’s really no way to know when the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen will drop on Netflix, as it doesn’t have a release date yet. Season 3 was announced as soon as Season 2 concluded in December 2023, but updates have been few and far between. With about a two-year break between Seasons 1 and 2, it would be fair to assume that the third season will start airing in late 2025 or early 2026, but that doesn’t provide clarity on its Netflix release date.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has yet to make its way onto Netflix in the United States, meaning it may be a long while before the third season becomes available to American fans who don’t want to have to worry about getting a Crunchyroll account. That doesn’t mean they have to be in the dark about what’s coming, however.

What Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Be About?

The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen will pick up right after the events of Season 2, with the Jujutsu Sorcerers who fought in the Shibuya Incident being scattered. It’s up to Yuji and his friends to bring everyone together as they prepare to participate in the Culling Game, which will test their limits and hopefully get them closer to freeing their strongest ally.

And that’s whether Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has a release date on Netflix.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

