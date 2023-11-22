Limitations on how often you can engage with in-game activities have always been a staple for mobile titles, and Warcraft Rumble isn’t different. Here’s a guide to what the daily quest limit is in Warcraft Rumble and tips to manage it.

What Is the Daily Quest Limit in Warcraft Rumble?

As of this article’s writing, the daily quest limit in Warcraft Rumble is 20. Fortunately, if you don’t do 20 quests within a day or take a break from playing Warcraft Rumble for a few days, those missed daily quests will roll over and could stack up to a maximum limit of 300.

This way, you’re not forced to log on every single day to play Warcraft Rumble and can instead plan out what days you want to focus on questing.

Why Is There a Daily Quest Limit in Warcraft Rumble?

Arguably, the primary reason why there is a daily quest limit is to slow player progression in Warcraft Rumble and subtly push players toward spending money. Remember, it’s a free-to-play title. Warcraft Rumble is financially supported by player purchases, so limitations will obviously encourage users to buy and boost through the grinding and progression.

“But they want you to spend money to progress. Why would they remove it?” stated one player on the Blizzard forums. “It’s laughable because 20 quests don’t give any game-changing XP and take a lot of time to complete if [you’re] not full-time grinding it like some people seem to do.”

Many on that forum support removing the daily quest limit because it makes the game “frustrating and unfun,” one user claiming there’s “nothing else to do” after reaching the limit.

Tips to Manage the Quest Limit

Despite player reception toward the daily quest limit, it doesn’t make business sense for Blizzard to remove it anytime soon, so the best thing to do is manage it efficiently. As mentioned, don’t fret over missing filling out the 20-per-day quota since they will ultimately roll over. Of course, stay watchful over just how far along you are to avoid hitting the 300 cap.

You’ll regularly run into progression walls and get forced into spending time grinding XP from dailies, and when this happens to you, consider stockpiling your quests. You can rush into beating a map by doing all 20 quests and spending cash, but if you’re trying to stay free-to-play, wait at least three days before grinding.

Doing so rolls over 60 quests, giving you enough room to continually play and gain XP without ever needing more. If you play Warcraft Rumble non-stop, this will still be an issue. However, as long as you pace yourself, you should be fine to level up Minis and keep progressing day by day.