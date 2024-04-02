What Is Pokemon Kaizo Ironmon? How To Play Hardest Pokemon Challenge

Pokemon fans are divided when it comes to game difficulty, with some players wanting more challenging gameplay. One response to the desire for a tougher Pokemon game experience is challenges like Kaizo Ironmon, which add various rules to limit your options and up the difficulty.

What is Kaizo Ironmon?

Ironmon is a Pokemon challenge run where players follow certain rules, popular amongst streamers who like to add a dash of difficulty to their playthroughs.

The Ironmon Challenge has varying difficulty levels with different rulesets, from Standard Ironmon to Ultimate Ironmon and Kaizo Ironmon. Kaizo Ironmon is the most difficult challenge, incorporating all rulesets for the ultimate test. The challenge was originally created for Pokemon Leaf Green & Fire Red but can be used with any mainline Pokemon game. Depending on the game, you might need slight adjustments to the rules to fit what’s possible.

Playing a challenge like Kaizo Ironmon requires players to use game ROMs and run programs that alter certain settings to randomize the game. You can’t technically take on the challenge without doing so, but you could adapt many of these rules for an individualized challenge run.

All Kaizo Ironmon Rules

If you want to take on the Kaizo Ironmon, you’ll need to know the rules. There’s a lot, so we’ve organized them by the gameplay aspects they impact.

General Gameplay/Settings Rules

Randomization

Everything should be randomized using a key set of settings that can be found via the Ironmon Discord. This includes Pokemon stats, moves, and encounters.

Say Goodbye to Mom

This is quite possibly my favorite rule because it’s just good fun. Trainers must say goodbye to their in-game mom before starting their adventure. It’s just rude not to!

Fluctuating Growth Rates

All Pokemon must be set to have growth rates fluctuate, with the exception of Pokemon that would evolve into legendaries. These are set to a slow growth rate.

Pokemon Catching & Team Rules in Kaizo Ironmon

Wild Pokemon Catch/Limitations

You can only catch one Pokemon on each route and are not allowed to battle any wild Pokemon. This means you must avoid encounters with any additional wild Pokemon.

In addition, Kaizo Ironmon dictates that you can only catch six total Pokemon for the entire run. Only one can be on your team at the time, but you can swap out new catches until you hit the six-catch limit.

There is a Shiny Clause exception to this rule, meaning that you’re allowed to catch any Shiny Pokemon you encounter in addition to your one per route.

No Wild Pokemon KOs

You can’t knock out any wild Pokemon to earn experience.

If you do accidentally knock out a Pokemon while trying to catch it, you have to pivot to a Pokemon caught on that route before you can continue your run.

Pokemon Party Limit

You may only use one Pokemon at a time. If you catch a new one you’d like to use instead of your current Pokemon, you must commit to the catch before checking its stats.

You can add one additional Pokemon as an HM friend, meaning you can use them to learn required HM moves but cannot use that Pokemon in battle.

Wild Catch Level Limit

You can only catch wild Pokemon that are no more than four levels higher than your current Pokemon.

Pokemon Permadeath

If a Pokemon on your team faints, you have to get rid of it. Permanently. Once one of your Pokemon faints, you must either put it in your box or release it.

Any held items are also forfeit, so don’t let your Pokemon faint.

White Out Means Game Over

If all of the Pokemon in your party faint, that’s game over. You have to start a new randomized challenge from the beginning.

Randomized Starter

Sticking with the randomized theme, you have to pick your starter Pokemon without checking the options.

There is a favorites clause that lets you set three favorite Pokemon in the game. If one of these favorites shows up as a starter option, you are allowed to choose that one.

No Legendary Pokemon

You can’t use any legendary Pokemon during your Ironmon run, including sub-legendary and mythical Pokemon. You get one exception through the favorites clause if you have a legendary Pokemon as your favorite.

Accidental Catches

If you catch a Pokemon that you don’t want on your team, you must send it to the PC without viewing any of its stats or moves.

No Evolution Stops

The Kaizo Ironmon rules dictate that you can’t use the B button or an Everstone to prevent your Pokemon friends from evolving.

No Pokemon Over 599 BST

You can’t use any Pokemon with a Base Stat Total (BST) of 600 or higher. If evolution causes your Pokemon’s BST to exceed 600, that is permitted.

Move Relearner Limit

You can’t use the Move Relearner NPC to teach Sketch to any Pokemon that has already sketched a move.

Item Rules and Restrictions in Kaizo Ironmon

No Shopping Allowed

As far as items go, you’re only allowed to use stores for PokeBalls and Repels. Any other items can only be acquired from NPCs or picked up from the ground.

Banned Items

Certain items are banned, meaning you can’t use them even as NPC gifts or random item drops. These items are:

Lucky Egg

Sacred Ash

Leftovers

Soul Dew

Everstone

All healing items outside of battle

Flute items for status healing

Stealing Items

Players aren’t allowed to intentionally steal items from any wild Pokemon during their Kaizo Ironman run. You can, however, steal items during trainer battles.

TM Limit

You can’t use any random TMs or the Move Tutor to teach your Pokemon new moves. You may use TMs won by defeating Gym Leaders.

Held Items

Pokemon can only hold Evolution items or items consumed on use. All other held items are banned.

Battle Rules in Kaizo Ironmon

No Rematches or Redos

You can’t rematch any trainers in the game. Similarly, you can’t pick up items that respawn, meaning you can only grab it once.

One Shot Gyms and Dungeons

Once you enter a gym or dojo, you have to beat every trainer. You can’t re-enter a gym once you’ve taken it on, which means it’s all or nothing once you step inside.

For dungeons, similar rules apply. You can only enter each dungeon once per run, unless the story forces you to go back. Dungeons are defined by the challenge as hideouts, caves, or buildings full of trainers.

You are also not allowed to use healing stations while doing dungeon runs, such as NPCs who offer to let you rest or beds that heal you.

No HM Moves

Trainers can’t use any HM-taught move in battle. These moves can still be used to navigate the world as required, such as using Cut for trees in your path.

Use Set Battle Type

Trainers must use the “Set” battle type in their in-game settings.

Banned Moves

All healing moves are banned from the Kaizo Ironmon, meaning you can’t use Recover, Leech Seed, or any move that would restore a Pokemon’s HP.

Banned Abilities

Pokemon with BST of 400 or more cannot have the Huge Power or Pure Power ability. If they do, you must find a new Pokemon to use.

