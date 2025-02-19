What Is the Max Level in Avowed? Level Cap Explained

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Avowed is a role-playing game with a narrative that shapes itself around player choice. There are also a ton of quests to do and enemies to slay. If you’re wondering what the max level is in Avowed, here’s what you need to know.

Avowed Max Level Cap

The max level cap in Avowed is level 30. This means that once you accrue enough experience points to hit level 30, you’ll no longer be able to level past that.

It’s worth noting, though, that you do need a total of 449,500 experience points to hit level 30, which is nothing to scoff at. Hitting the level cap will require you to do pretty much everything the game has to offer, including all of its side quests, treasure maps, and bounties. Past that, you’ll need to complete the rest of the main story quests in order to hit that level cap.

As you level up in the game, you’ll also get Ability Points and Attribute Points, which can be used to develop your character to suit whatever play style you desire.

Is There an Achievement for Hitting Level 30?

Yes. Upon reaching level 30, you’ll get the Peak Performance achievement. If you’re looking to 100% the game and get every possible achievement, you will need to pretty much complete every quest in the game to reach the level cap.

To do this, I’d recommend taking your time in each region to make sure you’re not missing out on any side content before moving on to the next story quest.

And that’s everything you need to know about the max level cap in Avowed. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best mods and all treasure map locations available.

