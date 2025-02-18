There are three Treasure Maps to collect in each region of Avowed, all of which you need to hunt their locations throughout the various regions of the game before you can use their clues to find hidden treasure.

If you want to get the Pathfinder Achievement, tasking you with finding all items from Treasure Maps, read through this guide detailing how to reach all of their locations in the first three regions.

All Treasure Map Locations in Avowed

Across the game’s four regions – Dawnshore, Emerald Stair, Shatterscarp, and Galawain’s Tusks – there are a total of 12 Treasure Map locations in the game. Some are as easy as fast traveling to one location and grabbing it, while some require specific directions and steps.

As we complete every map and find its treasure, we’ll be adding links to their walkthroughs under each respective map’s section so you can solve it yourselves right away.

We will be shortly updating our list with map locations of the final three in Galawain’s Tusks, so keep this guide bookmarked to come back later for more.

Dawnshore Treasure Maps

Intimidating Feline Codpiece

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

This is the easiest of the Treasure Map locations to track down in Avowed since you can get it as soon as you start journeying through Paradise by talking to the merchant, Lyanna, in Claviger’s Landing.

If you missed her in this early section of the game, fast-travel back to the Claviger’s Landing Beacon, walk forward, and Lyanna will be the second merchant you see on the left. At her shop, The Best Offense, the Treasure Map – Intimidating Feline Codpiece can be bought for 100 coins.

Captain Henqua’s Spoils

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

The Captain Henqua’s Spoils Treasure Map is found near the top of the Lighthouse, found to the left of Claviger’s Landing as shown in the marked image above.

Keep climbing until you find a skeleton lying on a wooden platform for you to pick from, with Captain Henqua’s Spoils as the third lootable item. Afterwards, you can carry on climbing to the very top of the Lighthouse to find a chest with the unique clothing item, Arcanist’s Boots.

Woedica’s Inheritance

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

To get the Treasure Map for Woedica’s Inheritance, you need to go to Sanza’s Emporium, located southeast of Paradise Hightown.

The quickest way to get there is by walking through the Paradis Hightown entrance on the east side of the city’s exterior. Then, walk into the streets, go left at the stairs, and keep walking until you reach the door of the building circled in the image above.

Talk to Sanza, and you will be able to buy Treasure Map – Woedica’s Inheritance for the price of 100 coins.

Emerald Stair Treasure Map Locations in Avowed

Painter’s Regret

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

The first Treasure Map for Emerald Stair, Painter’s Regret can be found in a house southeast of the Farmer’s Market Beacon. Fast travel to the beacon and the house will be a short walk away, potentially with some enemies out front.

The front door will be barred shut, so you need to find and enter the side entrance hidden on the right side of the house to find and grab Treasure Map – Painter’s Regret, sprawled out on a canvas inside.

Practical Pockets

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

The location of the Practical Pockets Treasure Map in Avowed is at The Gifted Magpie shop in Emerald Stair’s city of Fior mes Iverno.

As you enter Fior mes Iverno from its front entrance, walk past the fountain and head toward the building circled in the map image above. Talk to Ector Brewer and you can buy Treasure Map – Practical Pockets from him for the price of 660 coins.

Earthly Eigis

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

In Avowed, Earthly Eigis is one of the trickier Treasure Maps to find, being well-hidden in an isolated room that’s nearly connected by a bridging branch near the entrance to Naku Tedek, marked on the map and shown in the gameplay image above.

To get there, walk over to the door to Naku Tedek from the party camp, turn right, walk past the blue mushrooms, toward the tents, and walk through the gap between the two marquees at the back. You’ll know you’re there once you’re facing the branch with the stone oven on your left.

Make a running jump across the branch to the hole and your godlike will climb through. Treasure Map – Earthly Eigis is within the chest inside.

Shatterscarp Treasure Maps

Robe of the Arcane Cheater

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

Found to the west of Shark’s Teeth in Avowed’s Scatterscarp region, the Robe of the Arcane Cheater Treasure Map is found with the merchant, Ihaka, at her shop called “The Thrifty Pig.

Fast-travel to the Tago’s Tower Beacon and head straight ahead up the hill and carefully drop down the cliff toward the merchant marker that should soon appear on your mini-map. Talk to Ihako, and she will sell you Treasure Map – Robe of the Arcane Cheater for 1680 coins.

Dead Man’s Trail

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

From the Shark’s Mouth Beacon, you can quickly find the location of the Dead Man’s Trail Treasure Map by heading straight south into the center of the Great Grand Sea area, specifically until you reach a tent at the point marked above.

Inside, you’ll find a corpse with Treasure Map – Dead Man’s Trail on it for you to loot. Keep in mind that there will be some Dreamthrall enemies nearby you might need to clear first before you can reach the tent safely.

Seafarer’s Boots

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

The last Treasure Map location in Avowed’s desert region of Shatterscarp can be speedily reached by starting from the Thirdborn party camp and making way to and across the narrow ridge marked above. Keep walking until you see the NPC, Loato, talking to himself.

Look toward the bundle of belongings on the blanket behind him and Treasure Map – Seafarer’s Boots will be there for you to pick up.

Now you know where to find all the Treasure Map locations in the first three regions, take a look at the best mods in Avowed to make the game even more fun. While you’re exploring Shatterscarp, find out whether you should Keipo the Leviathan Orb to get the best selection of exclusive gear.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

