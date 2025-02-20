Where To Find the Practical Pockets Map Treasure in Avowed

After going through the effort of finding the Practical Pockets Map at The Gifted Magpie shop in Avowed, finding its treasure’s location is thankfully an easy effort. Here’s how to locate the Practical Pockets Map treasure in Avowed.

How To Find the Practical Pockets Map Treasure in Avowed

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

While it follows the trend of all other Treasure Maps in Avowed by providing a sketch with a cryptic clue, finding this particular hidden chest in the game is a simple task. You just need to know where to fast travel and which directions to go. Of course, you should always make sure to keep your head on a swivel, but if you’ve made it this far in Avowed, you’re probably ready for anything.

In Avowed, the location of the Practical Pockets Map treasure is found northeast of the Ranger Headquarters in Emerald Stair, as highlighted in the marked map image above.

After fast traveling to the Rolling Crags Beacon, turn right and head straight on, with the Ranger Headquarters on your right. Keep checking your map to check your character cursor is still heading toward the marker until you come to the side of a cliff that has a slight drop to it, as it can be very easy to get lost in Avowed and find yourself face-to-face with a powerful enemy you’d prefer not to deal with at the moment.

Once you arrive at your destination, look down, and you will see the Practical Pockets treasure chest with an orange glow, containing the Hjilde’s Handy Hide piece of unique light armor. Go ahead and claim your prize, which offers the following stats and abilities:

Damage Reduction: 10%

Additional Damage Reduction: 22

Maximum Stamina: -20

Maximum Essence: -20

All Seasons ability: -10% incoming Fire, Frost, and Shock Damage

Survivor ability: +40 Maximum Health

Now that you’re ready to go and find the Practical Pockets Map Treasure near Avowed’s Ranger Headquarters, take a look at the best settings for Max FPS to get the ultimate visual experience. And if you have been playing a lot of the game, find out what the max level in Avowed is, so you know just how powerful your godlike can become, even as you get further into the campaign.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

