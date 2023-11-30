The next Kingdom Hearts mobile game, Missing-Link, was revealed in 2022 as a new GPS-based action RPG for iOS and Android devices. If you’re curious about this title’s story and gameplay, here’s what you need to know about what Missing-Link is about.

What Is the New Kingdom Hearts Mobile Game About?

According to teaser trailers in recent years and what little information is available publicly, the upcoming Kingdom Hearts mobile game follows a new character exploring Scala ad Caelum.

The pristinely white metropolis debuted in Kingdom Hearts III as the final battleground against series antagonist Xehanort and opened the door to historical events of the past. This new Kingdom Hearts mobile game will supposedly unravel more details regarding the city. Still, it’s unclear – as usual for the franchise – what that really entails and how it ties into future projects.

Is Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Canon?

Kingdom Hearts is infamous, even among its fans, for the complex nature of the narrative across its mainline and spin-off games. Whether that be the niche Re:Coded on Nintendo DS or the long-running mobile title Union X, just about everything contributes to the franchise. To some theorists who’ve played many of these titles, “every game is canon.”

They’re not entirely wrong; Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura has woven overarching story beats into almost every project and has addressed them to some degree in later titles. The franchise is one whole massive story, so it’d be hard to assume the upcoming Kingdom Hearts mobile game isn’t going to add a piece of the puzzle, too. Time will tell just by how much, though.

Related: Kingdom Hearts Cartoon Pilot from 2003 Shared Online in Full

Gameplay Details for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link

Missing-Link will feature action RPG gameplay with mechanics similar to Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories from the Game Boy Advance days. The 2004 title had a card-based battle system that received mixed reception at the time, with deck organizing and strategy playing a substantial part in succeeding in fights. Disney characters will also be in Missing-Link, meaning summonable characters might be a feature in the mobile game, like in mainline titles.

Beyond this, details are still unclear of how Missing-Link will function, whether as a mission-based mobile game or open-world in some way.

The new Kingdom Hearts mobile game will be released in 2024 for Android and iOS devices. No word has confirmed a PC or console version of Missing-Link as of this article’s writing. Recently, Square Enix recruited testers from the U.K. and Australia to a closed beta for Missing-Link, but no plans to bring other regions into testing later have been revealed.