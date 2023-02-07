Most kids can’t wait until their time at school is over, but attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is a different story. Fans excited about Hogwarts Legacy probably want to spend as much time as possible in the world Harry Potter made famous, and it seems that’s a definite option in the game. Depending on how you want to play Hogwarts Legacy, you can spend quite a bit of time in the magical Wizarding World. Hogwarts Legacy reviews are quite strong, with a world that looks and feels alive and combat that is smooth and not repetitive. Luckily, Avalanche Software has added quite a bit of depth to the game, as there are many sidequests to do if you want to dig deeper into the world and lore. So if you are wondering how long it takes to beat Hogwarts Legacy, here is what you can expect from the total playtime of your playthrough.

Explaining Your Likely Total Playtime in Hogwarts Legacy

On average, if you’re looking to experience the main story and enjoy a quick trip through the world, you can complete Hogwarts Legacy in 35-to-40 hours. That commitment will get you the base story and the minimum number of achievements or trophies available to someone who completes the game.

If you’re a completionist or love getting all the trophies or achievements, you’ll need to invest about double the time. Doing all the sidequests and earning every achievement will mean spending around 80 hours inside the Wizarding World. In total, there are 45 achievements on the Xbox Series X | S and 46 trophies on PlayStation 5, including one Platinum, two Gold, 15 Silver, and 28 Bronze trophies for you to go and earn.

Sidequests will not only get you more achievements or trophies, but they will better equip you for the tougher parts of the game. Hogwarts Legacy can be a challenge, especially on tougher difficulty settings, so it helps to make sure your character is as prepared as possible before jumping into battle. Plus, it’s Harry Potter, so getting the whole story is a lot of fun.