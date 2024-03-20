What Is X-Men: From the Ashes About?

Marvel’s line of X-Men comics is about to relaunch under the “X-Men: From the Ashes” banner – so, what’s From the Ashes about? And how many titles are part of the relaunched line?

What Is the Plot of X-Men: From the Ashes?

X-Men: From the Ashes is built around three core titles that will chart a new course for Marvel’s Merry Mutants following the end of the five-year-long Krakoa era. As such, each title will offer a different perspective on From the Ashes‘ core narrative, which (per Marvel’s official announcement) will see the X-Men “have to fight harder than ever to keep Professor X’s dream alive.”

Pre-release promotional materials also confirm that the line-wide story will introduce multiple new villains, and feature the running mystery of Inmate X: an as-yet-unidentified, extremely powerful character. What about the sub-narratives in X-Men: From the Ashes‘ main trio of books? You can check out the official synopses for each below:

X-Men: “Krakoa is no more… but the X-Men fight on! From their new base in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance! Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper (formerly Oya), Magik, and Juggernaut as they assemble against new forces, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. Mutant business is their business.”

“Outlaw heroes once again, the X-Men embark on a new mission! Making themselves at home in the Big Easy, the X-Men protect a world that hates and fears them! Join Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, and Wolverine on explosive superhero adventures. Uncanny as ever, the X-Men are back to saving the day mutant-style!” Exceptional X-Men: “Mutantkind’s two greatest teachers mold the next generation of X-Men! Kate Pryde has returned home to Chicago following the war with Orchis. Having stepped away from the world of mutantdom, she is nevertheless called back into action as she crosses paths with a trio of new young mutants, Bronze, Axo, and Melee, who clearly need training and guidance. Unfortunately for Kate, Emma Frost thinks so as well!”

What Titles Are Part of X-Men: From the Ashes?

That’s the basic plot of X-Men: From the Ashes covered – so, what titles can you expect it to play out across? Here’s the full list of books confirmed for the line (with several more still to be revealed):

X-Men by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman

Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez

Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero

Phoenix (creative team TBC)

X-Factor (creative team TBC)

Storm (creative team TBC)

NYX (creative team TBC)

X-Force (creative team TBC)

Wolverine (creative team TBC)

X-Men: From The Ashes kicks off in Summer 2024.