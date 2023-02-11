Like many open-world RPGs, Hogwarts Legacy offers players the chance to build their skills and talents as they level up and explore more of the Wizarding World. As they grow in strength, players will acquire talent points that they can use to improve certain areas of their magic and gain access to new skills. But players will have to wait just a bit before gaining access to talent points. Here is what level you unlock talent points in Hogwarts Legacy and when you can expect it to happen.

Players Unlock Access to Talent Points at Level 5 in Hogwarts Legacy

Once players hit level 5, they will unlock a talent point at every additional level, making for 35 possible talent points to receive total. For players looking to reach level 5, they will need to discover the Map Chamber during a main quest line mission where you follow a ghost named Richard through a series of caverns to discover the location of his death.

During this mission, players will face a number of spiders (which you can mod out on PC) and other challenges along the way, until they finally discover a room filled with picture frames and ancient magic welcoming them in. Players are then introduced to the portrait of Professor Rackham, who will grant the player the ability to actually use their talent points in five different skill upgrade trees. The skills are Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and the Room of Requirement.

That’s the straightforward answer to how, when, and at what level you unlock talent points in Hogwarts Legacy: It’s all about seeking help from your professors.