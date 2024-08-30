All New Class Skills in Diablo 4 2.0

Along with all the other changes in Season 6, update 2.0 brings a new skill for each class to utilize in Diablo 4. This guide will outline each new ability and the lines for each one.

Every New Class Skill in Diablo 4 2.0 (Season 6)

Each class will get one new skill in Diablo 4 that comes with an enhancement and two branching modifiers. Although each of the five base game options will get a new ability, that doesn’t mean they are all equal. For example, one class has a fresh core skill to use while another one can start testing a fresh ultimate. You can find all the information about each skill below directly from the Diablo 4 PTR notes.

Rogue:

Dance of Knives [Cutthroat Agility Skill, 6 Charges, 1 Second Charge Cooldown]: While Channeling, gain 20%[+] increased Movement Speed, 10%[+] Dodge chance, and launch knives at nearby enemies, each dealing 42% Weapon damage. Enhanced Dance of Knives: Moving 30 meters while Channeling Dance of Knives grants 4 Charges. Methodical Dance of Knives: When you stop Channeling Dance of Knives, drop up to 12 Stun Grenades, each dealing 20% Weapon damage. The Channeled duration determines how many are dropped. Disciplined Dance of Knives: Dance of Knives Slows enemies hit by 25% for 3 seconds. Each Knife has a 20% chance to pierce the enemy.

Sorcerer:

Familiar [Conjuration Skill, 3 Charges, 12 Second Charge Cooldown]: Summon a Familiar of the element of your last cast Skill for 8 seconds. The Familiar chases enemies and periodically explodes, dealing 40% of its element’s damage in an area. You may have 6 Familiars summoned at a time. Enhanced Familiar: Familiar passively applies an effect to nearby enemies, based on their element. Fire Familiar: Applies 94% Burning damage to enemies. Cold Familiar: Applies 15% Chill to enemies. Lightning Familiar: Stuns enemies for 1 second. Summoned Familiar: While you have two or more different element Familiars summoned, gain 3% Damage Reduction. Familiar Element is no longer tied to your previous cast skill. Instead, the Familiar Element progresses in sequence. The sequence is Fire to Cold, Cold to Lightning and Lightning to Fire. Invoked Familiar: While a Familiar is active, gain 10%[x] increased damage to skills that deal its damage type.

Barbarian:

Mighty Throw [Weapon Mastery Skill, 12 Second Cooldown]: Hurl your weapon, dealing 60% Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 20% Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds. Enhanced Mighty Throw: While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25%[+] increased Attack Speed. Fighter’s Mighty Throw: Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 3% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 5 seconds. Warrior’s Mighty Throw: Mighty Throw’s impact deals 200%[x] increased damage and Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.

Necromancer:

Soulrift [Darkness Ultimate Skill, 50 Second Cooldown]: Corrupt nearby enemies for 8 seconds, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second. Every 0.25 seconds, rip out and absorb the soul of an enemy, generating 2 Essence and granting a Barrier for 2% of your Maximum Life for 5 seconds. Supreme Soulrift: Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends. Prime Soulrift: Enemies with their souls ripped out become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Damaging enemies affected by Soulrift have a 5% chance for their souls to be ripped out and absorbed.

Druid:

Stone Burst [Earth Core Skill, 30 Spirit Cost]: Gather stones beneath your enemies then detonate them dealing 80% Weapon damage. Channeling deals 20% Weapon damage and increases the size of the affected area, up to a 400% increase after 1.0 seconds. Enhanced Stone Burst: Stone Burst’s final explosion damage is increased by 25%[x] within the initial radius. Primal Stone Burst: While Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds after it ends, gain 30%[+] Attack Speed. Raging Stone Burst: Stone Burst costs 66%[x] more Spirit, and its final explosion deals 50%[x] more damage.

These will all be available on the live client for the first time in Season 6, which has the same release date as the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Tons of changes are guaranteed as we head toward October, and these are just another reason to roll an alternative character outside of the Spiritborn class that makes a debut.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

