Lies of P offers the choice of three paths when you, as Pinocchio, wake up in your chair. It might seem like you’re just choosing a weapon but there’s more to it than that. So if you’re wondering what path should you choose in Lies of P, here’s what you need to know.

Here’s How to Choose Your Path in Lies of P

There are three paths on offer, which you’ll be presented with shortly after getting out of your chair. When you interact with the weapons on the table you’ll be asked to choose on of these three paths:

The Path of the Cricket: Balance

The Path of the Bastard: Dexterity

The Path of the Sweeper: Strength

Your choices give you a Saber, Rapier, or Great Sword respectively. But it’s not just about your weapon, it also affects your starting build. If you hit triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox you’ll be shown the stats for each respective path. I’ve put that image below, so you can pore over the stats. Basically, Path of the Bastard makes you faster and nimbler, Path of the Sweeper makes you a bruiser with a big sword, and Path of the Cricket is in the middle.

This isn’t quite like picking a class in some games, and it doesn’t lock you out of any abilities. You can spend your Ergo to mould your character however you like. You can start off as a swift-footed rapier-wielding character and change them to a bruiser. You can also purchase the other two weapons before you get to the Parade Master.

Ultimately, I’d recommend you start with the Path of the Bastard. Why? Because it gives you the rapier, and the first few enemies you face, apart from the policeman, are easier to dispatch if you can quickly backstab them or get multiple piercing attacks. Plus, jabbing away Three Musketeers style is just so damn cool. I’d recommend against the Path of the Sweeper because the Greatsword is so slow and heavy it gives enemies a window to deal some real damage.

And that’s which path you should choose in Lies of P.