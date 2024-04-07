What to Do at the Waterfall Cave in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Cave exploration in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is second to none, leading you and your Pawns to all sorts of dangers that make survival quite the feat. In fact, the Waterfall Cave is perhaps the most confusing to navigate and the most dangerous cave system in DD2, so here’s what you need to do when you get there.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Waterfall Cave Location

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Waterfall Cave in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is located east of the Borderwatch Outpost. If you follow the main path leading away from the Outpost, you’ll reach the Northern Vermund Checkpoint and then the Borderland Campground. You can also start from Melve and make your way northeast. No matter your starting point, continue until you reach a Rifstone and a campsite, then take the smaller path that branches off and leads to the waterfall. At this point, you’ll notice the rushing water and you’ll be close enough to see the cave icon pop up on your map, marking the Waterfall Cave’s entrance.

What to Do Inside the Waterfall Cave in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Like most caves in DD2, the Waterfall Cave offers the chance to get useful loot and mine ore with the caveat that you’ll have to survive some tough battles. While you can explore every nook and cranny for gold and enemies, you’ll benefit the most from completing the following three objectives: beat the Chimera, defeat the Wight boss, and loot the Seeker’s Token. And if you’re a Thief, you’ll want to get the Peltflayers while you’re here.

Beat the Chimera

Screenshot by The Escapist

Most paths on the Waterfall Cave’s first floor will lead you to the Chimera’s lair. In my case, I continued straight from the entrance, took the first left and followed that path until I reached an area with water and Saurians clinging to the stone walls.

After beating them I entered the large cave opening, leading me to more Saurians as well as the Chimera’s lair in the northeast part of the cave. The Chimera variant I encountered was a Gorechimera. It seems that other players have reported encountering a standard Chimera or a Gorechimera as I did. While it’s unclear what determines which foe will spawn, some have theorized that you reach a higher level for the Gorechimera to appear. For example, I took on this fight at Level 27.

If you do encounter a standard Chimera, defeat it but come back later on to see if Gorechimera respawns in its place. Not only do you get a substantial amount of EXP from the fight, you can loot the Black Freakish Mane from the creature, which is a rare material used to enhance your equipment.

Loot the Seeker’s Token

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head to the location in the image above on the second floor of the Waterfall Cave. The path is narrow and you might encounter Slime and Goblin enemies as you make your way through. Eventually, it comes to a dead end with a chest and a Seeker’s Token on the ground. Be sure to loot it before continuing to the next area.

Beat the Wight Boss

Screenshot by The Escapist

As you exit the Seeker’s Token path, head left. This will lead you to a space with glowing blue lights, a desk with a Fulfurous Lord tome, and a chest containing Howling Blizzard and Nation’s Death Knell. Interacting with that chest will spawn a Wight enemy, though, so be prepared for another fight. As a Thief, I found that Skull Splitter did the most damage, especially since it helped me reach the foe when it was floating above. Similar to the Gorechimera, beating a Wight yields a rare resource. This time you’ll loot a Black Crystal, which can be used to enhance your equipment.

Get the Peltflayers

Screenshot by The Escapist

As mentioned, a weapon for Thieves is also hiding in the Waterfall Cave. Simply head north from the Wight room and follow the path until you reach a chest at the end. Open it to loot the Peltflayers, which offer a decent amount of damage and Knockdown Power. Even if you’re not interested in the Thief vocation, you can still get these daggers and sell them for a hefty sum.

And that covers what to do at the Waterfall Cave in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While you’re here, I recommend exploring more, as you can find a Wakestone, Ferrystone, and gold, which is definitely worth the effort.

