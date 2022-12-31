Andor, the latest live-action Star Wars series, has finished its first season. A prequel focused on rebel leader Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the series has a specific story to tell and a defined endpoint, covering the five years leading up to the events of Rogue One (2016). Andor introduced viewers to a very different Cassian than we met in Rogue One, as well as a broad cast of characters. With at least a year before season 2 premieres, and a one-year time jump to begin, let’s take a look at what we can expect when Andor returns to our screens.

Big Things to Expect from Andor Season 2

Cassian

After resisting the call to fight the Empire all season, the finale ended with Cassian issuing an ultimatum to Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) — kill him or let him join the Rebellion. While Cassian will eventually die, it’s not at the hands of Luthen, so we can guess that season 2 will begin with him fully entrenched in the rebel cause. Cassian had originally been seen as a loose end after the Aldhani mission, so Luthen’s allies, namely Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau) and Cinta (Varada Sethu), may distrust Luthen. This could lead to some tension within the ranks.

The first season also provided backstory for the rebel hero with early episodes revealing he was a refugee from Kenari. After being rescued and adopted by Maarva (Fiona Shaw), Cassian was divorced from his native culture and lost touch with his younger sister. Cassian’s search for her was abandoned as he was swept up in the journey that led him to Luthen and the rebels, but it feels unlikely that the writers of Andor would leave that plot unresolved. After the death of Maarva, it’s possible his search for her will be reignited in a new way.

Vel and Cinta

After successfully pulling off the Aldhani mission, Vel (Faye Marsay) and Cinta parted ways. However, they seemed to be drifting apart in more ways than one. While Vel wanted to stay with Cinta and was reticent to sacrifice everything for the Rebellion, Cinta was more dedicated. Season 2 of Andor will likely have to answer the status of their relationship with each other and the Rebellion at large.

Additionally, we learned that Vel was related to Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), further complicating her place with Luthen and the rebels. While Cinta seemed committed to living the life of the ultimate spy, Vel was more torn between her familial connections. However, Vel also proved her leadership abilities during the Aldhani mission. Season 2 may see Vel shift into a different role in the Rebellion alongside Mon, especially as her cousin faces increasing political tension.

Mon Mothma

Much of this season focused on the compromises Mon Mothma had to make personally and politically to protect herself and continue to fight for the cause. After embezzling her own funds to provide aid to Luthen, Mon became entangled with a smuggler who promised to help her in exchange for an arranged marriage between their children.

After jumping a year forward, we’ll likely learn whether Mon married off her daughter or found another way out of her predicament. Additionally, while Mon was losing ground politically, the larger Star Wars canon reveals that Mon eventually gains at least one ally in the Senate — Bail Organa. After Jimmy Smits’ return in Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s a good chance he’ll turn up in season 2 of Andor as well.

Luthen

One of the larger themes of the first season of Andor spoke to the different ways people fit into a progressive cause. Whereas Mon initially had a hard line in the actions she was willing to take for the Rebellion, Luthen remained incredibly utilitarian throughout, willing to sacrifice his own operatives in order to keep a spy inside the Empire safe. These beliefs were further at odds with those of leader Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), whom Luthen and the rebels are likely to meet again in season 2.

However, Luthen does not appear in Rogue One. As a central figure in Andor, and presumably Cassian’s boss for a large portion of time, season 2 could see Luthen be displaced as a leader, become disenchanted with the cause, or perhaps die before the events of Rogue One.

Dedra and Syril

After pursuing Cassian all season, Dedra (Denise Gough) literally collided with former Preox-Morlana employee Syril (Kyle Soller) after he saved her life during the riot at Maarva’s funeral. The finale left us with them in the immediate aftermath of that moment, a mixture of romantic and deadly tension. While she had initially been resistant to Syril’s help, Dedra may end up feeling indebted to him.

We have no idea whether Dedra will bring Syril into the ISB fold or whether they will part ways once again, with Syril turning into a complete loose cannon. If the two pair up, they are likely to be an unstoppable force in pursuit of Cassian and the rebels. Regardless, the role of the ISB will probably shift as the Empire’s villainy takes center stage in Rogue One.

Reuniting with Familiar Faces

Andor introduced a broad cast of characters whose fates are also up in the air for season 2. After sending them away to safety, Cassian’s friends Bix (Adria Arjona), Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), and loyal droid B2EMO (Dave Chapman) may have had their happy ending. But it’s likely that we’ll see the Ferrix crew play some role in the Rebellion in season 2.

Cassian also made important connections during his incarceration on Narkina 5. We know Melshi (Duncan Pow) escaped safely and will return to work alongside his friend before the events of Rogue One. However, we were also introduced to Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), who was not seen escaping Narkina 5 but also did not definitively die on screen. It’s possible Kino may have found another way out of the prison and become an important part of the Rebellion.

Andor season 2 will consist of 12 episodes and conclude the series when it arrives on Disney+ (probably in 2024), and the story is expected to jump forward another year in time every three episodes or so. While it’ll be a long wait until the second season arrives, there’s plenty of Star Wars coming in the meantime, including The Bad Batch season 2 on January 4, 2023, The Mandalorian season 3 on March 1, 2023, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on March 17, 2023.