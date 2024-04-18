What Vision Does in MLB The Show 24

I play a lot of MLB The Show 24. I even host a podcast about it, but I was once so bad at hitting, it was embarrassing. For beginners, hitting can be tricky, and Vision is one of the overlooked yet critical attributes for success in MLB The Show 24.

Vision in MLB The Show 24 is Critical

Vision isn’t as sexy an attribute as contact, power, or speed, but it’s just as important. For newer players or non-elite players, it may be even more important. The vision attribute helps you with pitch recognition. In other words, you’ll be able to recognize the difference between a fastball, sinker, changeup, or breaking ball much easier with a player with high vision player than one with low vision.

When you’re up against pitchers like Randy Johnson or Nolan Ryan, pitch recognition can make all the difference. Ever see a player way, way out in front of a slurve from Randy Johnson? Chances are that it’s a beginner-to-intermediate player using a card with low vision.

Some players are notorious for having high vision and are player favorites. A great example is the George Brett Milestone card, which has maxed-out vision of 125. George Brett always rakes in MLB The Show, and the Season 1 Collection reward won’t be any different.

Some other diamond-level players who have high vision:

Kyle Tucker (90)

Babe Ruth (107)

Rafael Palmeiro 95 OV (96)

Jackie Robinson 93 OV (94)

Kyle Seager (97)

Jacob Wilson (94)

There are plenty more players in Season 1 of MLB The Show 24 with vision over 90, so be on the lookout and try them out. A team with high vision might help you light up the scoreboard even more.

