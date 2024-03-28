Category:
Video Games
Guides

When Can You Pre-Order GTA 6?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 02:08 pm
Grand Theft Auto 6's Lucia, a woman in an orange prison jumpsuit.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here. Well, sort of… It’s been announced for a 2025 release so you might well be wondering just when can you pre-order GTA 6? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

When Can You Pre-Order GTA 6?

The two protagonists of GTA 6 holding weapons against a sun-drenched backdrop. This image is part of an article about which consoles GTA 6 will be on.

You can expect to be able to pre-order GTA 6 around six months in advance of its confirmed release date. That means that, at the very earliest, you’ll be able to pre-order it from August 2024. But that’s the best case scenario.

At the conclusion of the GTA 6 trailer, Rockstar confirms the game is ‘Coming 2025’, which could be anywhere from January 1st to December 31st 2025. Games typically aren’t released on holidays, so we can narrow that down from January 2nd to December 29th. In other words, no matter how much you might want to pre-order Grand Theft Auto 6, either digitally or physically, you probably won’t be able to do for at least several months, possibly another year.

You can also expect some stores to start taking pre-orders earlier than others, possibly the moment the release date is announced. But.. hang on a minute, haven’t a couple of places already had the game up for pre-order already? Yes. As spotted by Metro, a couple of key marketplaces had the game listed for over $100.

One of those sites, G2A, has since pulled the pre-order option but the other is still advertising the game for pre-order, on PC no less. Why does that matter? Because, on top of the sheer cheek of putting up a pre-order that early, GTA 6 won’t be launching on PC at the same time it does in console. In fact, the game hasn’t been confirmed at all for PC.

So, the answer to when can you pre-order GTA 6 is not for several months.

Post Tag:
Grand Theft Auto VI
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Marvel Rivals, with Iron Man in his robotic suit, getting ready to fire.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album
Making Music Banner Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Road to Stardom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Road to Stardom Monpoly GO Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Road to Stardom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Marvel Rivals, with Iron Man in his robotic suit, getting ready to fire.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album
Making Music Banner Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Road to Stardom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Road to Stardom Monpoly GO Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Road to Stardom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.