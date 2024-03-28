Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here. Well, sort of… It’s been announced for a 2025 release so you might well be wondering just when can you pre-order GTA 6? Here’s what you need to know.

When Can You Pre-Order GTA 6?

You can expect to be able to pre-order GTA 6 around six months in advance of its confirmed release date. That means that, at the very earliest, you’ll be able to pre-order it from August 2024. But that’s the best case scenario.

At the conclusion of the GTA 6 trailer, Rockstar confirms the game is ‘Coming 2025’, which could be anywhere from January 1st to December 31st 2025. Games typically aren’t released on holidays, so we can narrow that down from January 2nd to December 29th. In other words, no matter how much you might want to pre-order Grand Theft Auto 6, either digitally or physically, you probably won’t be able to do for at least several months, possibly another year.

You can also expect some stores to start taking pre-orders earlier than others, possibly the moment the release date is announced. But.. hang on a minute, haven’t a couple of places already had the game up for pre-order already? Yes. As spotted by Metro, a couple of key marketplaces had the game listed for over $100.

One of those sites, G2A, has since pulled the pre-order option but the other is still advertising the game for pre-order, on PC no less. Why does that matter? Because, on top of the sheer cheek of putting up a pre-order that early, GTA 6 won’t be launching on PC at the same time it does in console. In fact, the game hasn’t been confirmed at all for PC.

So, the answer to when can you pre-order GTA 6 is not for several months.

