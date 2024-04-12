Image Source: Bethesda
When Does Fallout 4 Take Place? Answered

The Fallout games and TV series are all loosely interconnected in some way, even if their stories may not intersect. The overall story is told across decades, with each entry giving us a bit more info about how the Great War came about. If you’re wondering when Fallout 4 takes place, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

When Does Fallout 4 Take Place in the Timeline?

The prologue of Fallout 4 takes us back to 2077, which is the year when the Great War started and the nuclear bombs dropped, causing the entire world to turn into the Wasteland. The main story itself takes place in 2287, making it the latest game in the series chronologically.

Fallout 4 is also set in the Commonwealth of Boston, and the story is largely focused on that area.

To put things in perspective, Amazon’s Fallout TV show also begins with a prologue set in 2077, but this time, we get to see what happens in Los Angeles. The main story is also set in LA, though the events of the Fallout show occur nine years after the events of Fallout 4, in 2296.

This makes the Fallout show the latest entry in the series. While the time periods are very close to each other, it doesn’t seem that there’s any overlap — if at all — between the Fallout show and Fallout 4. That makes sense, considering they’re nearly a decade apart, and they take place on the opposite ends of the country.

Hopefully that clears up any doubts about when Fallout 4 takes place and how it fits into the timeline. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more information on the game, including a full list of all Vaults featured in Fallout 4.

