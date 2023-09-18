Loki has been one of the better Marvel shows to premiere on Disney+ in recent years. It had a great first season and left me pretty excited to see where they take the show next. As we head in to the back half of 2023, we’re getting closer to Loki kicking off its second season. Let’s take a look at when it will be airing!

When Does Loki Season 2 Start Streaming

If you’re craving some timeline-altering action featuring lots of different versions of Loki, then the wait is almost over. We’re due to have Loki season 2 kick off streaming one Disney+ on the Friday October 6th, 2023. That means more Owen Wilson’s Mobius and Tom Hiddleston as Loki causing all sorts of shenanigans in the weird and wonderful setting of the TVA, as well as across a bunch of timelines. You can check out the awesome looking trailer for the second season right here. Based on how the trailer sets up things, it looks like we’re in for a ride with this season. Here’s hoping it’s as good as the first season if not better, but to be fair, Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston are an awesome duo on screen and one I’ll enjoy watching watching no matter where they go with the plot.

That covers it for when Loki season 2 will being streaming. In just over 3 weeks time on October 6th we’ll be able to watch the first episode on Disney+. And for a refresher, here’s a reminder on how season 1 of Loki ended.