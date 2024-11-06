Darcey Silva was a frequent face on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, with not one but two would-be partners. She even ended up getting her own spinoff show, Darcey and Stacey, with her sister. But what happened to Darcey from 90 Day Fiance?

Recommended Videos

Here’s What Happened To Darcey From 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance’s Darcey married her partner Georgi Rusev in late 2023, who she met outside 90 Day Fiance, and she currently runs her and her sister’s fashion company.

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days first met Darcey Silva, 50, back in 2017, when the first season aired. The Connecticut-born Darcey appeared on the show and is a successful businesswoman, having founded the clothing company House of Eleven with her sister. They also have a production company, Eleventh Entertainment, co-funded by their father (via Yahoo).

Darcey appeared in Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where she thought Amsterdam-born personal trailer Jesse Meester could be the one. However, while their relationship continued throughout Season 2 didn’t work out, not least because Jesse objected to the way she used social media to air their issues (via People).

She returned for Seasons 3 and 4, with Brit Tom Brooks, a distributor for a sports company (via InTouchWeekly). That didn’t work out either, though she went on to appear in various spinoffs, including Darcey and Stacey, alongside her twin sister.

Darcey, who has two children from a previous relationship, met massage therapist Georgi Rusev on social media, and he went on to appear in all four seasons of her show. The pair, who’d been dating for three years, married on November 11th (via EOnline). Darcey continues to co-run House of Eleven, and while TLC hasn’t confirmed a Season 5 of Darcey and Stacey, the pair have heavily hinted that it’s happening.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Vanja Grbic and Božo Vrdoljak’s Relationship, Explored

Are Darcey From 90 Day Fiance and Georgi Still Together?

While Darcey and Georgi did marry last year, there are indications that they’ve split, or, at least, are trying to work things out. Their relationship on the show was tumultuous, to say the least, and fans think they’ve parted. One posted an image on Reddit, captioned “Sad Georgi after a public fight with Darcy in a restaurant.” The responses leaned toward supporting Georgi, with one quipping, “Has Darcy ever had a normal meal with anyone, in any restaurant, ever?”

In April, the couple’s representative told inTouch Weekly that things were okay, and that “They are going through some normal relationship stresses but they’re fine.” Two days before inTouch printed that, Darcey had posted on Instagram with the comment “Solo vibes only! Independent and fierce,” which helped fuel speculation.

Georgi last appeared on Darcey’s Instagram in January, in their wedding photographs. However, looking further back, the vast majority of Darcey’s Instagram posts are of her and her sister anyway, Georgi hardly makes the cut. As for Georgi’s own, he also shared their wedding photographs in January, but he’s barely active on Instagram at the moment.

So, the answer to what happened to Darcey from 90 Day Fiance is that she’s still working as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, and TV personality. However, the status of her marriage to Georgi Rusev is less certain.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy