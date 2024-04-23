When Does Metaphor ReFantazio Come Out? Answered

Metaphor ReFantazio is a new RPG developed by Atlus, and it’s the first new IP we’ve seen from the team in quite some time. Here’s everything you need to know about when Metaphor ReFantazio is set to release.

Recommended Videos

Metaphor ReFantazio will be releasing on Oct. 11, 2024. It’ll be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC on launch day, though there’s no mention of whether the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as well.

In an exclusive showcase held on April 22, Atlus showed off plenty of new gameplay footage and systems that we’ll get to check out in Metaphor. The showcase opened with a new trailer for the game, which ended with the announcement of the Oct. 11 release date for all platforms.

Just as you might expect from the developers of the Persona games, Metaphor also comes with some pretty slick-looking UI elements and menus, and looks to build upon the foundation laid by Persona 5 in terms of fast-paced, turn-based combat. Unlike the Persona games, however, Metaphor ReFantazio is set in a brand new fantasy world, which means that we can likely expect a wholly different tone and type of story from this game as compared to Persona.

It doesn’t seem like there’s any connection between Metaphor and Shin Megami Tensei either, which served as the parent series that Persona eventually spun out from. That being said, I’d be surprised if the game didn’t contain some sort of minor reference or easter egg calling back to the SMT games, such as a cameo appearance of Jack Frost, who’s been in pretty much every Atlus game since SMT was a thing.

And that does it for when Metaphor ReFantazio is set to release. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the game, including our coverage of Persona 3 Reload.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more