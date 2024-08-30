How To Find the Waterfall Stash in Star Wars Outlaws

There are all kinds of ways to find more loot in Star Wars Outlaws, and if you manage to get the Waterfall Stash quest, you’re in for a more confusing hunt. This guide will ensure that you know exactly where to look and how to access the stash when you get there.

How To Get the Waterfall Stash in Star Wars Outlaws

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Use the Ion Blaster at the abandoned building in Sopashi Farm to get the Waterfall Stash loot. Before you reach this area, though, you need to check the main waterfall itself. This will be marked on your map and you can head there on your speeder to save time. Go to the bottom of the waterfall and enter the cave. When you reach the end of the small tunnel, you’ll find a few items and a note that tells you the loot has been moved. This is where the Ion Blaster comes into play.

You need to head back east until you find the Sopashi Farm. If you look at the broad circle on the map, make sure to stay below the mountain ridge. Eventually, you will find a small farm with two buildings. One has two NPCs and the other is abandoned. Look in the window with the open metal blinds and get ready to use a Nix command. Just ahead of the window is a box that Nix can briefly open to expose a power source.

As soon as you command Nix to open the box, you only have a few seconds to act. Take out your Ion Blaster and shoot one burst into the power source. After charging the source, there is only a few seconds to use the open door before it closes again. Run inside and head into the room to the right to claim the Waterfall Stash for a charm and some easy treasure.

Star Wars Outlaws is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

