After a long wait and a delay or two, Starfield is just round the corner. But just when can you get your hands on it and lift off into Bethesda’s first non-Fallout or Elder Scrolls RPG? It depends where you are and which version of the game you have. So, to clear things up, here’s the answer to when does Starfield release in your region.

Here’s When You Can Play Starfield

Starfield launches (and unlocks) between September 5th and 6th. You can also play the game five days early and if you want to know how to do this, here’s how. Unlike some games which unlock at midnight local time, Starfield unlocks at 7:00 PM CDT, 1:00 AM BST and 12:00 PM NZST.

So, as confirmed by Bethesda, here’s precisely when you can play it, going from west to east.

Los Angeles

5th September (Early Access August 31st)

5:00 PM

Ciudad De Mexico

5th September (Early Access August 31st)

6:00 PM

Chicago

5th September (Early Access August 31st)

7:00 PM

New York

5th September (Early Access August 31st)

8:00 PM

São Paulo

5th September (Early Access August 31st)

9:00 PM

Get ready for #Starfield's launch! Make sure you have all the details on: 🗓️ Early access

⌛️ Launch timing

🖥️ PC specs

🚀 …and more!https://t.co/0mPaNyq8Rj pic.twitter.com/sLo4wK6kAZ — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 24, 2023

London

6th September (Early Access September 1st)

1:00 AM

Paris

6th September (Early Access September 1st)

2:00 AM

Berlin

6th September (Early Access September 1st)

2:00 AM

Riyadh

6th September (Early Access September 1st)

3:00 AM

New Delhi

6th September (Early Access September 1st)

5:30 AM

Hong Kong

6th September (Early Access September 1st)

8:00 AM

Bejing

6th September (Early Access September 1st)

8:00 AM

Tokyo

6th September (Early Access September 1st)

9:00 AM

Sydney

6th September (Early Access September 1st)

10:00 AM

Auckland

6th September (Early Access September 1st)

12:00 PM

Those are times for the digital versions. If you’re lucky and you’ve ordered somewhere other than Amazon, your copy might drop through the letterbox early. So if you were wondering when does Starfield release in your region, that’s what you need to know.