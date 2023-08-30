After a long wait and a delay or two, Starfield is just round the corner. But just when can you get your hands on it and lift off into Bethesda’s first non-Fallout or Elder Scrolls RPG? It depends where you are and which version of the game you have. So, to clear things up, here’s the answer to when does Starfield release in your region.
Here’s When You Can Play Starfield
Starfield launches (and unlocks) between September 5th and 6th. You can also play the game five days early and if you want to know how to do this, here’s how. Unlike some games which unlock at midnight local time, Starfield unlocks at 7:00 PM CDT, 1:00 AM BST and 12:00 PM NZST.
So, as confirmed by Bethesda, here’s precisely when you can play it, going from west to east.
Los Angeles
5th September (Early Access August 31st)
5:00 PM
Ciudad De Mexico
5th September (Early Access August 31st)
6:00 PM
Chicago
5th September (Early Access August 31st)
7:00 PM
New York
5th September (Early Access August 31st)
8:00 PM
São Paulo
5th September (Early Access August 31st)
9:00 PM
Get ready for #Starfield's launch! Make sure you have all the details on:
🗓️ Early access
⌛️ Launch timing
🖥️ PC specs
🚀 …and more!https://t.co/0mPaNyq8Rj pic.twitter.com/sLo4wK6kAZ
— Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 24, 2023
London
6th September (Early Access September 1st)
1:00 AM
Paris
6th September (Early Access September 1st)
2:00 AM
Berlin
6th September (Early Access September 1st)
2:00 AM
Riyadh
6th September (Early Access September 1st)
3:00 AM
New Delhi
6th September (Early Access September 1st)
5:30 AM
Hong Kong
6th September (Early Access September 1st)
8:00 AM
Bejing
6th September (Early Access September 1st)
8:00 AM
Tokyo
6th September (Early Access September 1st)
9:00 AM
Sydney
6th September (Early Access September 1st)
10:00 AM
Auckland
6th September (Early Access September 1st)
12:00 PM
Those are times for the digital versions. If you’re lucky and you’ve ordered somewhere other than Amazon, your copy might drop through the letterbox early. So if you were wondering when does Starfield release in your region, that’s what you need to know.