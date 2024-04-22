When Does the Black Clover Movie Take Place

Black Clover’s anime came to an abrupt end back in 2021, but to tide fans over Netflix launched a fresh movie in the franchise called Sword of the Wizard King. Now, when it comes time to binge Black Clover all the way through, here’s where the movie fits in.

Recommended Videos

When Should I Watch the Black Clover Movie?

Screenshot via Netflix

While the Black Clover movie Sword of the Wizard King is not canon and takes place in an entirely different universe to the series, we would still suggest watching it after you’ve finished the series. That means once you watch Black Clover Episode 170 you should be okay to watch the movie without fear of any spoilers.

It might not be directly tied to the plot of the Black Clover series, but there are several appearances from characters that won’t make a lot of sense if you watch before completing the anime. Some might argue that the timeline suggests the film would be better to watch after Episode 157, but there are still a few things in the movie that make more sense if you wait until you’ve watched all 170 episodes.

Of course, if you’re completely new to Black Clover you can watch the movie without seeing anything else and still have a great time. The movie is made in a way that you don’t need too much previous context, and so if you have a grasp on what the series is about at the very least, you should be able to follow along and enjoy yourself. That said, we would recommend watching the series first if you have the time.

Should Black Clover ever get that Season 5 everyone is clamoring for then you can fit Sword of the Wizard King into your watch order right after Season 4 concludes, which for now at least is the very end of the anime.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more