When Does The Next Delicious in Dungeon Episode Come Out?

When it comes to strange adventures, Delicious in Dungeon has most anime options beat. The strange adventures of a party’s eating habits are actively being released, and we have the schedule for fans waiting to watch.

Recommended Videos

What Day Does Delicious In Dungeon Release New Episodes?

Delicious in Dungeon releases new episodes every Thursday. This has remained steady since the show’s debut in January.

What Day Will Episode 15 of Delicious in Dungeon Come Out?

Episode 15 of Delicious in Dungeon will be released on Thursday, April 12, 2024. It will be available along with previous episodes in the season on Netflix. Viewers will need a subscription to the platform to watch the episode.

How Many Episodes of Delicious in Dungeon Are Currently Out?

Delicious in Dungeon has a total of 14 released episodes. It is currently set to receive 24 episodes in the first season. All currently released episodes are below:

Hot Post Roast Basilisk Living Armor Stewed Cabbage Snacks Court Cuisine Kelpie Raspberries Tentacles Giant Frogs Red Dragon Red Dragon 2 Red Dragon 3 Sea Serpent

Related: Delicious in Dungeon Is Tabletop Gaming at Its Peak

What is Delicious in Dungeon About?

Delicious in Dungeon follows the story of a dungeon-crawling party as they attempt to rescue one of their team members who was swallowed by a dragon in the first episode. However, in order to save money on resupplying before attempting the rescue, the team decides to learn how to cook and eat the monsters they encounter in the dungeon as they attempt to locate the dragon.

After meeting with a dwarf that possesses excellent dungeon cooking prowess, the team proceeds to eat their way through each dungeon floor, all the while learning to better understand the ecosystem that exists, and what it supports. The story of Delicious in Dungeons tackles complex concepts, including the cause and effect of sport culture on ecosystems, the difficulties of cultures impacted by such sports, and the delicate balances of locations that can be misunderstood by those who haven’t spent long periods of time in them.

Where to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Anime watchers can tune into Delicious in Dungeon on Netflix. It is not currently airing on any other streaming platforms, and is not available for purchase, as the first season is still actively airing on a weekly basis.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more