Is Zombies in the Black Ops 6 Beta?

There is plenty of content in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 that players can try early with the Beta, and many fans may be wondering if they can try Zombies as well. Before you make a preorder or jump in, I will cover whether the round-based mode is ready to play or not.

Can You Play Zombies in the Black Ops 6 Beta?

Image via Activision.

The answer is no, Zombies is not part of the Black Ops 6 Beta. Although there are two different weekends that the beta will be live, the classic third mode won’t be available in either of them. Players who are looking forward to trying classic Zombies once again will need to wait for the full release of the game to scratch that itch. Activision likely doesn’t want to give away too much of their game outside of what they show off every single year.

If you want to get a Zombies fill in the meantime, the COD Next event happened before the Black Ops 6 Beta went live. During the event, streamers and pros were able to display gameplay from the three major modes: Warzone, Multiplayer, and Zombies. Because most of the event was streamed from multiple perspectives, there are all kinds of content that you can go ahead and watch to get a feel for the upcoming Zombies mode. However, the Liberty Falls map won’t be the full experience.

Although your favorite mode may be absent from the beta, you can still get a feel for the gameplay by jumping into multiplayer. Omnimovement will be present in all the main modes when B06 launches in October, and it’s the perfect time to get used to the mechanics. Weekend one will be reserved for preorders, while the second week will be open to everyone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available to play on October 26.

