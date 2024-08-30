How To Fix the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Not Working

The beta for the next game in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops 6, is finally here. However, like all good things these days, it comes with a catch, with some players unable to access the game. Here’s how to fix the Black Ops 6 beta not working.

What To Do If the Black Ops 6 Beta Is Not Working

Players are reporting a couple of problems while trying to gain access to the Black Ops 6 beta. Some are getting a black screen as soon as they load up, while others come face-to-face with an error. In just about every case, however, the solution is the same.

The first thing for players to try when running into problems with the beta is to reload it. It’s part of the larger Call of Duty file, and for those who have Warzone and MW3 still downloaded, it’s a lot for a console to handle. Restarting the beta will give the game a chance to reset itself and hopefully take care of any lingering problems.

The second course of action is to head to social media to make sure that the problem isn’t on the developer’s side. With so many people trying out the new title, there are sure to be server issues, and those can stop players from diving in. If servers are down, players will just have to wait for Call of Duty to take care of them. That’s not what people want to hear, especially since the beta only lasts two weekends, but it’s just part of the experience.

And that’s how to fix the Black Ops 6 beta not working.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

