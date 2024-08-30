Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies Main Crew
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Fix the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Not Working

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 02:13 pm

The beta for the next game in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops 6, is finally here. However, like all good things these days, it comes with a catch, with some players unable to access the game. Here’s how to fix the Black Ops 6 beta not working.

Recommended Videos

What To Do If the Black Ops 6 Beta Is Not Working

Players are reporting a couple of problems while trying to gain access to the Black Ops 6 beta. Some are getting a black screen as soon as they load up, while others come face-to-face with an error. In just about every case, however, the solution is the same.

The first thing for players to try when running into problems with the beta is to reload it. It’s part of the larger Call of Duty file, and for those who have Warzone and MW3 still downloaded, it’s a lot for a console to handle. Restarting the beta will give the game a chance to reset itself and hopefully take care of any lingering problems.

Related: How To Weapon Inspect in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

The second course of action is to head to social media to make sure that the problem isn’t on the developer’s side. With so many people trying out the new title, there are sure to be server issues, and those can stop players from diving in. If servers are down, players will just have to wait for Call of Duty to take care of them. That’s not what people want to hear, especially since the beta only lasts two weekends, but it’s just part of the experience.

And that’s how to fix the Black Ops 6 beta not working.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67