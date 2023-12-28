When Is Path of Exile 2 (POE2) Coming Out?

Path of Exile 2 will be a massive upgrade from its predecessor, expanding on previous mechanics and changing how players engage in combat. It’s gotten a lot of hype since its announcement, but when exactly is Path of Exile 2 coming out? Here’s what we know.

What Is Path of Exile 2’s (POE2) Release Date?

The release date for Path of Exile 2 is undecided, but players assume the game is coming out in 2025. The title’s first-ever public closed beta will run in June 2024. Previously, the first game’s beta started in August 2011 before an open beta kicked off in January 2013. Times have changed, though; the developer has more resources, so the beta length might not be as long as before.

During the recent ExileCon 2023, game director Jonathan Rogers announced the team is “near the finish line” but “not quite there yet” in overall quality.

“We’re determined not to rush this and make sure we get it right,” Rogers added, suggesting that the upcoming beta will give us an early impression of the game.

The beta will likely also test the waters on player reception in its current state and receive updates leading up to the final product, whenever that may be.

How to Sign Up for Path of Exile 2 (POE2) Closed Beta

While Path of Exile 2 isn’t coming out soon, interested players can sign up for its June 7, 2024 closed beta on its website. From there, register by using your email address. As usual for betas, there isn’t a guarantee you’ll be able to get a key and enter the beta come June 7. It’s unclear what part of the game testers will be playing through and what systems will be available.

Do You Need to Play Path of Exile Before 2?

Whenever the sequel comes out, you won’t have to worry about dipping your toes into its prequel. POE2 is a standalone game separate from Path of Exile in terms of gameplay, narrative, and in-game mechanics. Interestingly enough, both games will run alongside each other, meaning you could jump into Path of Exile or the sequel in a few clicks.

They will have their own leagues, endgame bosses, balancing patches, and more. Additionally, most microtransactions will carry over between both games. You don’t need to play the prequel before the sequel, but the option is there if you’re curious.