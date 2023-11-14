When Is the Pickles Banner Starting in Reverse: 1999?

Pickles is one of the 6-star characters coming to Reverse: 1999 as part of The Theft of the Rimet Cup event, and he’s worthwhile if you’re hunting for a powerful support character. Here are the details of the Pickles banner in Reverse: 1999, including its starting time and character stats.

When Does the Pickles Banner Start in Reverse: 1999?

Starring in a limited-time banner called “Thus Spoke The Border Collie,” players can pull from it between November 23 and December 7 to potentially scoop up 6-star Pickles. The Pickles banner will also feature a boosted drop rate for the character, 5-star Diggers, and 5-star Baby Blue. If you miss out on getting Pickles, developer Bluepoch aims to add him, Melaina, and Diggers to the permanent banners after update 1.4 goes live.

All Incantations, Portrays, and Insights for Pickles in Reverse: 1999

Don’t let the fur and doggie eyes fool you; Pickles is a Mineral Afflatus 6-star character with strong versatility in battle. He can dish out good damage numbers under specific conditions and support allies by dispelling positive status effects on enemies and increasing all ally damage with his Ultimate for two rounds.

Without a doubt, he’s one of the best supporters, which makes the upcoming Pickles banner in Reverse: 1999 worth the investment. Below is a list of all his Incantations, Portrays, and Insights:

Incantations

Thus Spoke Pickles : Single-target attack that deals 500% Mental damage and gives all allies a +30% damage dealt buff for two rounds. If Pickles is in Clarified Topic status, the duration of this damage buff continues +1 battle round.

: Single-target attack that deals 500% Mental damage and gives all allies a +30% damage dealt buff for two rounds. If Pickles is in Clarified Topic status, the duration of this damage buff continues +1 battle round. Nihilism Abuse : Single-target attack that deals between 200% to 500% Mental damage depending on its star level. If Pickles is in Clarified Topic status, the Incantation deals an additional 50% to 125% based on the star level.

: Single-target attack that deals between 200% to 500% Mental damage depending on its star level. If Pickles is in Clarified Topic status, the Incantation deals an additional 50% to 125% based on the star level. Hedonism Implement: A mass attack that deals from 150% to 300% Mental damage to two enemies depending on star level. At star levels two and three, Pickles will dispel Stats Up, Pos Status, and Counter on enemies attacked. Furthermore, under Clarified Topic status, star levels two and three receive a +25% penetration rate.

Portrays

Lv. 1 : Thus Spoke Pickles Mental damage increased to 575%.

: Thus Spoke Pickles Mental damage increased to 575%. Lv. 2 : Thus Spoke Pickles’ buff changed to increase ally damage dealt by +40%.

: Thus Spoke Pickles’ buff changed to increase ally damage dealt by +40%. Lv. 3 : Nihilism Abuse’s damage changes: At 1/2/3 stars, and if under Clarified Topic, additional Mental damage dealt increased to 80/120/200%.

: Nihilism Abuse’s damage changes: At 1/2/3 stars, and if under Clarified Topic, additional Mental damage dealt increased to 80/120/200%. Lv. 4 : Hedonism Implement’s damage changes: At 1/2/3 stars, Mental damage increases to 165/170/325%.

: Hedonism Implement’s damage changes: At 1/2/3 stars, Mental damage increases to 165/170/325%. Lv. 5: Thus Spoke Pickles’ damage changes: Deals 650% Mental damage.

Insight

Insight I : When no action is taken this round, Pickles receives one stack of Clarified Topic. Every time Clarified Topic is triggered, he gains one Moxie.

: When no action is taken this round, Pickles receives one stack of Clarified Topic. Every time Clarified Topic is triggered, he gains one Moxie. Insight II : Damage dealt +8% when entering battle.

: Damage dealt +8% when entering battle. Insight III: Gains two stacks of Clarified Topic upon entering battle.

And that’s all you need to know about the Pickles banner in Reverse: 1999. For more articles, check out our tier list of all the characters in the game.