Four Pals lined up next to each other in Palworld.
Category:
Video Games

When Is the Palworld PvP Arena Coming Out?

Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 07:19 am

After an incredibly strong start in 2024, Palworld is starting to release content-filled updates to satisfy the player base. Recently, the developers announced plans for the Pal Arena, a PvP battlefield that pits three of your Pals against another player’s team. So, when is the Palworld PvP arena coming out?

Palworld Pal Arena Release Date

After the Pal Arena was revealed in a new trailer by the developers via X, they stated the update was currently scheduled for “Summer 2024.” However, this turned out to be incorrect, as the developers later clarified that the Pal Arena is only slated to release sometime in 2024. It seems the devs confused the Pal Arena update with another one that’s scheduled for the summer.

This means the Pal Arena update in Palworld could arrive sometime in June or July or at the end of the year in December. There’s currently no concrete timeline for the update, but the devs stated, “We are working hard to prepare the arena for you all as soon as possible.”

Luckily, the summer won’t be completely barren for any Palworld fans. A major update is arriving sometime during the summer that is going to deliver a “new island with a new species of Pals, new buildings, weapons, and more.” While the Pal Arena could be included with that massive update, it seems more likely the content will be spread out over the course of the year. I would estimate the Pal Arena goes live sometime during the fall months, but things could obviously change as 2024 progresses. Other quality-of-life updates should continue to be released throughout the year as well.

I’ll continue to update this article with any new details about the Pal Arena in Palworld.

Palworld is available now in early access.

Post Tag:
Palworld
