Toy Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 29, 2024 Searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Your goal in this super-cute Roblox game is to assemble towers, build the greatest base ever seen, and collect as many blocks and traps as possible to improve your defenses. Prepare for epic boss fights, as they’re merciless. And because of that, you should use Toy Defense codes.

All Toy Defense Codes List

Toy Defense Codes (Working)

THX100K : Use for 6 Crackers (New)

: Use for 6 Crackers TOYDEFENSEGIFT: Use for 10 Toothpick Frames and 1 Recruit

Toy Defense Codes (Expired)

15KWWW

LETSGO10K

OMG50K

YAY13K

WEIGHTSHAHA

WOW40K

THXTWENTYFIVE

TDRELEASE

90KLIKES

80KLIKES

11KLIKES

70KLIKES

20THOUSANDLIKES

60KAYY

35KLIKES

Related: World Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Toy Defense

Redeeming Toy Defense codes is fast and efficient with our guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Toy Defense in Roblox. Click the Codes icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit Enter and enjoy your gifts.

Toy Defense Wiki Link

If you want to get more familiar with the game, the best way to do so is to visit the Toy Defense Wiki page. Use it to learn all about different towers, tans, blocks, lunchboxes, waves, and bosses. Hurry up—soak up all the info, and get ahead of all the other players!

If you want to play similar Roblox games with freebies, we have FNAF Tower Defense codes and Zombie Defense codes waiting for you here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy