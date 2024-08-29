Image Credit: Bethesda
Toy Defense Promo Image
Image via Glacid Games
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Toy Defense Codes (August 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 09:41 am

Updated: August 29, 2024

Searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Your goal in this super-cute Roblox game is to assemble towers, build the greatest base ever seen, and collect as many blocks and traps as possible to improve your defenses. Prepare for epic boss fights, as they’re merciless. And because of that, you should use Toy Defense codes.

All Toy Defense Codes List

Toy Defense Codes (Working)

  • THX100K: Use for 6 Crackers (New)
  • TOYDEFENSEGIFT: Use for 10 Toothpick Frames and 1 Recruit

Toy Defense Codes (Expired)

  • 15KWWW
  • LETSGO10K
  • OMG50K
  • YAY13K
  • WEIGHTSHAHA
  • WOW40K
  • THXTWENTYFIVE
  • TDRELEASE
  • 90KLIKES
  • 80KLIKES
  • 11KLIKES
  • 70KLIKES
  • 20THOUSANDLIKES
  • 60KAYY
  • 35KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Toy Defense

Redeeming Toy Defense codes is fast and efficient with our guide below:

How to redeem codes in Toy Defense
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Toy Defense in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Enter and enjoy your gifts.

If you want to get more familiar with the game, the best way to do so is to visit the Toy Defense Wiki page. Use it to learn all about different towers, tans, blocks, lunchboxes, waves, and bosses. Hurry up—soak up all the info, and get ahead of all the other players!

Author
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.