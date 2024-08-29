Toy Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 29, 2024
Searched for new codes!
Your goal in this super-cute Roblox game is to assemble towers, build the greatest base ever seen, and collect as many blocks and traps as possible to improve your defenses. Prepare for epic boss fights, as they’re merciless. And because of that, you should use Toy Defense codes.
All Toy Defense Codes List
Toy Defense Codes (Working)
- THX100K: Use for 6 Crackers (New)
- TOYDEFENSEGIFT: Use for 10 Toothpick Frames and 1 Recruit
Toy Defense Codes (Expired)
- 15KWWW
- LETSGO10K
- OMG50K
- YAY13K
- WEIGHTSHAHA
- WOW40K
- THXTWENTYFIVE
- TDRELEASE
- 90KLIKES
- 80KLIKES
- 11KLIKES
- 70KLIKES
- 20THOUSANDLIKES
- 60KAYY
- 35KLIKES
Related: World Tower Defense Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Toy Defense
Redeeming Toy Defense codes is fast and efficient with our guide below:
- Launch Toy Defense in Roblox.
- Click the Codes icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
- Hit Enter and enjoy your gifts.
Toy Defense Wiki Link
If you want to get more familiar with the game, the best way to do so is to visit the Toy Defense Wiki page. Use it to learn all about different towers, tans, blocks, lunchboxes, waves, and bosses. Hurry up—soak up all the info, and get ahead of all the other players!
If you want to play similar Roblox games with freebies, we have FNAF Tower Defense codes and Zombie Defense codes waiting for you here on The Escapist.
Published: Aug 29, 2024 09:41 am