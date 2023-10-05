Where is Dammon after Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3? Well, that’s a question with a couple of potential answers depending on your decisions during the first act of this mighty RPG. Dammon is a Tiefling blacksmith who’s an absolutely integral part of the story if you’re trying to complete Karlach’s personal quest to stop being so damn hot. Literally, not metaphorically, she can’t help the latter.

You’ll initially meet Dammon in the Emerald Grove, where he’ll be down with some other traders, and generally pacing back and forth due to the tensions between the Tieflings and the really pretty awful druids. If you talk to him when Karlach is in your crew, they’ll get chatting, and he’ll ask you to bring him some Infernal Iron. You can do so while he’s still in this camp as long as you don’t trigger the Goblin Camp stuff just yet, and then he’ll give Karlach a tune-up. Once you’ve done the Golbin Camp stuff though, assuming he survives, he sort of disappears. So where is Dammon after Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Related: All Romance Options in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Where to Find Dammon After Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3

Dammon can give Karlach one more tune-up in Act 2, but only if you know where to look, and also talk to him pretty sharpish, because things can go very wrong in Act 2. Act 2 takes place in the horrifying Shadowlands, which you’ll have to explore with a torch around or some other light source if you want to avoid dying very quickly. Early on in the area, you’ll come across some Harpers, and if they survive, they’ll tell you to go to the Last Light Inn.

It’s here that you’ll first have to get through a conversation with Jaheira to get in, but manage that, and you’ll have a safe space to explore. Before going into the main building, check the smaller buildings outside, and you’ll find Dammon here. If you’ve got another piece of Infernal Iron, he’ll be able to upgrade Karlach again, and also give you a bit more lore about her whole situation.

We recommend doing this before doing anything else in the Last Light Inn, because if you mess up in a couple of conversations here, everything can get nasty very quickly, and then Dammon will die. Not everyone will suffer through this hardship, but we did, and it was a big old battle and we still feel bad about it. But hey, at least Karlach got fixed first.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out why we think Auntie Ethel’s Teahouse has one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s best early quests.